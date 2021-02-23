This Cutout Dress From The Outnet x Proenza Schouler Collab Is All You Need For Spring

Designers Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez of Proenza Schouler are already off to an eventful start in 2021. They showed their Fall/Winter 2021 collection last Thursday — tapping Kamala Harris' stepdaughter Ella Emhoff as one of the models — and this week, the designers released The Outnet x Proenza Schouler exclusive capsule collection. The collab, which comprises of 27 different items with prices ranging from $160 to $730, marks another fun way for Proenza Schouler fans to get their hands on a piece from the New York City-based label.

The exclusive pieces were all made from archive fabrics and prints from the label's previous collections. You'll see the brand's DNA run strong through pieces like the structured beige blazer, with a cool little pleated side detail, or in a floral tie-neck midi dress with puffy sleeves. All the pieces from this capsule collection feel timeless and not overly trendy — qualities McCollough and Hernandez instilled given the current pandemic climate. "We need to make clothes that work for our current work-from-home culture, but it is just as important to give women the joy of dreaming of a day when we will all be able to congregate and enjoy each other's company once again," the designers said in a statement.

That said, it's easy to see how one could transition the Printed Slub tee from winter into summer — swap your sweats for denim cutoff shorts; the blazer, when layered over the cutout maxi dress from the collection, makes for a pulled-together Zoom look or brunch ensemble for when the weather is fairer. Aside from a few pops of red and khaki green here and there, the capsule collection retains a neutral color palette that gives a contemporary elevated feel to your wardrobe. Before the collab sells out, pick up a few pieces to call your own, below.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.