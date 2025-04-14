It goes without saying that wedding dress shopping is a process. Yes, there’s a joy-sparking moment in finding the gown you’ll wear on one of the most memorable days of your life. But at the same time, the vast number of silhouettes out there can make locating “the one” a tedious journey. As such, having a vision in mind is a good idea. Brides-to-be won’t be disappointed by the Spring 2026 Bridal Fashion Week trends, as they’re ripe for inspiration.

The industry’s leading bridal designers gathered in New York to showcase their latest collections, which included a range of stunning styles for every type of bride. Those who prefer a classic, minimalist silhouette will gush over the elegant draping techniques exhibited by brands like OUMA, Lihi Hod, and Eva Lendel. Meanwhile, should you be seeking a gown that’s on the untraditional side, the fringe-adorned frocks — a playful detail that’s been having a moment for some time now — shown by the likes of Idan, Pearla, and Lein may be just the thing for you.

Without further ado, check out the spring 2026 trends spotted at NYBW — they’re all a sight to behold. And regardless of which silhouette you ultimately end up with, all eyes will be on you.

Dreamy Draping

If you’re searching for a classic dress with a little flair, look no further than a draped gown. Sure, draping is by no means new to the fashion world, but bridal labels offered fresh takes on the style for spring 2026. Oozing elegance, Lihi Hod’s pearl-bedecked dress featured gathered fabric right below the waist. OUMA and Eva Lendel debuted equally breathtaking styles with ruching around the bodice and midriff.

Billowy Bubble Hems

After making a splash on runways the past few seasons, bubble hemlines are now bubbling up in the bridal scene. Always one to churn out gasp-worthy numbers, Danielle Frankel showed a strapless floor-length gown with a voluminous bubble-style bottom. Markarian served up the billowy silhouette by way of a cute, leg-baring minidress. Then there was Sarah Seven, which went a more minimalist route with a maxi skirt boasting bubble details falling from the waist.

Fun Fringe

Fringe may not immediately come to mind amid your hunt for the perfect wedding dress. But as these designers proved with their latest creations, a fringe-adorned bridal gown shouldn’t be ignored. Idan and Pearla incorporated the attention-grabbing look by way of luxe beads, while Lein opted for a simple but impactful top with fringe-like fraying at the hem.

Go Low

If a cleavage-baring dress is outside your comfort zone, consider showing some skin with a low-back gown. Sophisticated and a bit sultry, the spring 2026 numbers ran the gamut from Reverie’s sleek, no-frills style to Ines Di Santo’s piece with lace straps. You could also don a gown with an oversized adornment in the back, like the bow-adorned number at Rita Vinieres, to slightly distract from the skin-baring silhouette.

Slip Into Sleeves

Bridal brands made a convincing case for rocking coordinating sleeves on the special day. Not to be mistaken for gloves, these accents will add an element of surprise to your bridal fashion moment. Justin Alexander went with similar lace sleeves to complement the gown. Galia Lahav, on the other hand, presented a matching puff silhouette. Rita Vinieres, too, designed sleeves in the same textured fabrics as the bridal number.

Statement Cups

The cup area is one place to have a bit of fun, as demonstrated by the industry’s newest wedding dresses. Reading decidedly fresh and unexpected in the bridal world, the trend was seen at Amsale (via a ruched look), Enaura (by way of a bow design), and Sareh Nouri (with a similar criss-cross style).