Much like a specific skirt length or sneaker silhouette, you’re probably particularly loyal to one of two patterns. Maybe your closet is bursting at the seams with floral prints all year round. Or perhaps you’ll never bid farewell to your trusty striped t-shirts and polos. However, with all the spring 2024 print trends populating the fashion scene, you may also be eager to step outside the sartorial box and explore some new of-the-moment motifs this season.

When chatting with House Of Aama’s co-founder Rebecca Henry via Zoom, art deco (in muted earthy hues as well as rainbow shades) and vintage-looking prints were the first trends she noted during the conversation, with the ‘80s, in particular, serving as a key source of design inspiration. “I even have to remind myself that I’m a little bit vintage now because I was in high school and college in the ‘80s,” she laughs. “Looking back at the decade, it was a lot of glamour and embellishments.” In 2024, we’re seeing this time period resurface by way of styles like leopard dresses and polka dot looks (see Jennifer Lawrence’s Oscars gown).

Not to mention, now that it’s finally balmy outside, Henry says our spring wardrobes will be influenced by nature. House of Aama, for instance, released a sea botanical print — seen on one of its new bikini styles — exclusively for Moda Operandi’s Moda Surf Club capsule, which dropped on April 11. FARM Rio, too, has a slew of tropical-like motifs, such as banana leaves, in its Spring/Summer 2024 collection.

As for styling spring’s front-running motifs, La Double J’s founder, JJ Martin, has an idea. “What’s so great about all of these prints is that you can wear them according to your degree of maximalism,” she says. For starters, the expert recommends wearing the Italian label’s placed prints (which she says are artistic in their arrangement rather than an all-over pattern) with sharp silhouettes like a boxy jacket or a cropped top. “In any case, you want to mix these with your staples that have clean lines, something with a little tailoring and structure.”

Without further ado, keep scrolling ahead for a rundown of spring’s six leading print trends.

Get Wild

Helle Hestehave and Rikke Baumgarten, creative directors of Baum und Pferdgarten, don’t anticipate the leopard print craze to slow down this spring — on the contrary, it’s only picking up speed. What’s more, vintage connoisseurs will be pleased to hear leopard styles inspired by bygone decades — think ‘90s slip dresses à la Cindy Crawford — are relevant right now, according to Emily Current and Meritt Elliott, founders of THE GREAT. “With the right scale and color, it can feel really beautiful and casual for daytime,” the partners add.

Up The Romance

You’ve probably been hearing the famous “florals for spring” line from The Devil Wears Prada ad nauseam. Honestly, though, the offerings are quite show-stopping this season. FARM Rio’s co-founder Katia Barros says they’re diving into a ladylike type of look — romantic, feminine renditions of the classic print. “We're talking about florals against a pristine white backdrop and the enchanting fusion of pink and green,” she explains, adding that ruffles, statement sleeves, and delicate collars will be prominent details on these pieces.

Sarah-Jane Abraham and Helle Them-Enger, founders of Faithfull The Brand, are in agreement. “Another trend we’ve been seeing has been romantic florals, brought to life in vibrant colors,” they tell TZR. “Our rosella floral, particularly in the Nicola Maxi Dress, epitomizes everything we think of when we think of spring — fragrance, femininity, and softness.”

Blame it in on Apple TV+’s new fashion-forward series Palm Royale, but vintage-inspired florals are also roaring back into the scene, notes namesake designer Erika Pena. “I feel like Pucci’s styles and mod prints will become a statement [look],” she specifies.

Gingham 2.0

Namesake designer Tyler McGillivary, who has a reputation for releasing bold patterns, says the masses are “craving prints that feel wrapped in memories,” such as gingham. Kyla Flax, head of styling at Anthropologie, has been seeing the motif take off as well. “Gingham has been coming for us for a while and seemed to have reached a fever pitch in the last year,” she tells TZR. “It has been living a coquette cottage core life, but this spring feels more like a ‘90s graphic minimalism.”

So Trippy

One print Mikoh is doubling down on this spring? Psychedelic. “[The pattern] is very reminiscent of prints you’d find in the South of France in the 1960s and 1970s; it’s nostalgic yet timeless enough to keep in rotation season after season,” co-founder Oleema Miller says. This color-happy motif will also be suitable for warm summer days (which will be here before we know it!).

Menswear Inspired

“Menswear stripes never really go away, but spring 2024 falls into two main extremes: thinner pajama stripes and the oversized rugby stripe,” notes Flax. She also mentions how the prep revival has been sweeping the fashion industry the past few years, especially styles that nod to a ‘90s off-duty Princess Diana and Ivy League separates. “The rugby stripe feels in line with the resurgence of the Y2K era,” she notes.

Get Graphic

Labels are pushing graphics a step further this spring by introducing pieces featuring actual photos. “It's so fun to incorporate personal pictures into the print, making it a unique and one-of-a-kind piece,” explains Lola Banjo, Silver & Riley’s founder and CEO, one brand capitalizing on the trend. “Designers can use images of places, objects, or scenes that hold personal significance and tell a story. It's all about turning the wardrobe into a scrapbook of memories!”