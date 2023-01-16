(The Shopping List)

Spaced-Dyed Knits Are All I Want To Wear This Winter

An instant mood boost.

@abimarvel
Though I’m approaching my eighth anniversary in the Big Apple (how did that happen?!), my personal style is a stark contrast to that of the stereotypical New Yorker you hear about on television who “only wears black.” In fact, I think I own under a dozen pieces in the edgy shade — which is saying a lot, considering my closet is nearly at max capacity. Instead, I gravitate toward cheery colors and attention-grabbing prints, especially during the colder months to keep my spirits high. So, unsurprisingly, the season’s space-dyed knit trend is right up my alley. Created from strands of yarns dyed multiple shades to make a pattern, the technique feels like an elevated, less expected alternative to tie-dye.

The eye-catching design element first piqued my interest during Spring/Summer 2022 fashion month, where the runways were full of the punchy and playful gradient motifs. For instance, Bevza’s approach included a soft baby blue set, while Missoni revealed an abstract, midriff-baring take on the treatment. And personally, I loved Jonathan Simkhai’s mood-boosting sunset-hued dresses, pictured below, best. So needless to say, I’m riding the space-dyed knit train straight through winter into warmer weather.

Ahead, find 10 styles on my radar (and in my virtual cart).

My Go-To Space-Dyed Knits

Missoni
Space Dyed Ribbed Polo Shirt
$890
I wouldn’t say my style is preppy per se — however, I have been hunting for a fun polo. I’d opt for a look that doesn’t skew super school girl, like this knit from Missoni.
Jocelyn
Space Dyed Knit Bucket Hat
$110
To know me is to know my obsession with quirky bucket hats — I’d go as far as to say they’re my signature piece. I love that this iteration fuses rich and vibrant colors, making it feel like a year-round accessory.
Jonathan Simkhai
Allyson Knit Polo
$365
$183
A styling trick I like to tap into is playing with proportions. In other words, if my top is on the tighter side, I’ll offset it with wide-leg trousers. I can picture myself coupling this body-hugging zip-up with my go-to roomy jeans.