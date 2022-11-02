When you’re buying a present for a friend or family member, it can be tricky to land on an item that suits their taste and personality. The same can be said if you’re browsing for a fashion gal who may be even more critical and specific with her style aesthetic and brands. (It’s Fendi for me, please!) When it comes to the latter, designer goods can run up your shopping budget, but only if you don’t know where to look. There are, surprisingly, plenty of sneakily luxurious fashion gifts under $100 you can purchase from such established labels. Plus, they tend to look more deluxe than their price tag lets on.

If you want to avoid browsing the internet aimlessly for a present, then jump ahead to TZR’s list of such luxe items to give. For your bestie who loves designer pieces, it’s very much possible to secure her a stylish present from her favorite labels without spending thousands of dollars. Perhaps, she might like Valentino’s hot pink water bottle ($70) or the adorable Saint Laurent speaker ($70), which will instantly spruce up her coffee table. Alternatively, for those who are not so focused on the logo, you can think about ways in which a gift can evoke feelings of luxury and pampering. Diptyque’s room spray ($68) will make their home smell like a fancy retail store while a plush Brooklinen robe ($99) conjures up the spa-like vibes.

You can explore all the under-$100 luxe gifts to give a fashion person ahead, and don’t be surprised if you end up getting a little something-something for yourself too. You earned it this season!

We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.