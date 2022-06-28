From Instagram to TikTok, we’re currently seeing a rise in acrylic and glass coffee tables making their way into apartments and homes globally. Whether your taste is minimalistic, modern, vintage, or midcentury modern, this see-through home essential can help reinvent any space thanks to its seamlessly transparent design.

“The most beautiful part of having an acrylic table is the blank canvas for accessorizing,” says Lilian Afshar, owner and founder of L’AFSHAR Studio and L’AFSHAR handbags. “For the minimalist, I would suggest keeping it simple with a Loewe candle — the white color is an Oregano scent. For the maximalist, I would add in three of our Crushed Ice vases in staggering heights with some wildflowers and the Maison Assouline Iran book as a statement piece with a Christofle silver egg. For midcentury lovers, I would add in the 1960s-inspired vintage atomic candle holders designed by Ceasar Stoffi and Fritz Nagel for BMF.”

It was actually Afshar’s interest in acrylic that would eventually lead her into the homeware space, after already establishing herself in the fashion world. Nine years ago, the designer launched her handbag company, which now counts celebrities like Beyoncé, Celine Dion, Anne Hathaway, Gabrielle Union, Bella Hadid, and Kylie Jenner as fans (to name a few). Little did she realize, however, that the conceptualization of her handbags would later lead to the making of her now signature acrylic and resin home decor.

“[When I launched my handbag company] I knew that I wanted to work with acrylic because it’s always been an interesting material to work with,” says Afshar. “We wanted to grow and expand, and, of course, COVID hit, and I had more free time on my hands. So the furniture was always a passion project of mine.”

And Afshar is not alone in her interest in the see-through aesthetic. One of the many reasons why acrylic and glass work within any and all homes is because of their airy ability to blend into any background. “The best thing about clear coffee tables is that they are timeless. They can adapt to any style or decor you mix it with,” says Daniela Illieva, founder of the home design inspiration brand, Druxxi Designs.

In a minimalist home, the transparent staple adds interest that doesn’t overwhelm or overpower the space. And in a more maximalist setting, the clear table fits nicely into bolder color palettes such as oranges, pinks, reds, or yellows. The key to successfully integrating this piece into your home is to pair it off with accessories that “stick to the color palette of the space,” says Illieva. She continues. “I like to use a mix of textures and materials like gold accessories, marble trays, and wood accents — a mix of it all can add warmth to any coffee table and living space. I also like to place a few personal objects or art pieces on the table, and of course, a vase to always have fresh flowers.”

And while acrylic homeware can sit comfortably in any space, if synthetic materials don’t necessarily suit your home needs and style, there’s no need to fret as glass certainly meets similar needs in a more elevated way.

Glass tables add a more sophisticated and classy feel to your living room by adding personality and permanent visual residency. “They’re a clean and transparent aesthetic that can create a bright and airy atmosphere,” says Illieva. “Glass coffee tables are a great fit for small interior spaces, they make a room appear bigger and also blend very well with different interior design styles. I love styling them with metallic decor. I think it works great when you add a silver candle holder or a decorative tray. Glass accents add additional effect to the glass tabletop but also balance out well with earthy textures to help elevate and enhance living spaces.”

Above all, the possibilities are endless for working these types of pieces into your home, and if you’re looking for ways to include this staple within your humble abode, there are plenty of iterations of this table type that feature colorful elements and materials. From L’AFSHAR Studio to West Elm, ahead, a few styles to shop now.

