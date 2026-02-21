The slogan tee refuses to quit. Anyone who lived through the early 2000s will recall Britney Spears’ famous “Dump Him” T-shirt and Paris Hilton’s “That’s Hot!” top. In recent years, the cheeky staple has staged a comeback — most notably thanks to Challengers’ “I Told Ya” tee, designed by Jonathan Anderson. And the industry clearly isn’t ready to retire the trend. Case in point: Slogan tees have been popping up left and right on the London Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2026 runways over the past few days.

The trend has manifested in myriad ways. At Central Saint Martins, one model walked in a floor-grazing white T-shirt dress stamped simply with “Paul Mescal,” a nod to one of Hollywood’s leading men right now. (Perhaps his beau Gracie Abrams will be next to co-sign the look?) Beneath his name sat what appears to be a giant hot air balloon. Elsewhere on the prestigious fashion school’s runway, tees bore words and phrases like “Cigarette” and “Choose Love.”

Keburia took a similar approach to Central Saint Martins, splashing a tee with the name of one of the world’s most talked-about figures of the moment: the newly minted Mrs. Lauren Sánchez Bezos. A brown corduroy top read “Hi Lauren Sánchez Bezos” over an oversized red question mark. (Interpret that as you will.)

(+) Central Saint Martins Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images (+) Keburia Kate Green/Getty Images Entertainment INFO 1/2

Natasha Zinko’s take felt playful and nostalgic, with balloon-shaped lettering spelling out “Happy Late Birthday” on one tank, while another read “Baby Sister.” Though not a slogan tee per se, an oversized white T-shirt at Ksenia Schnaider boasted a built-in card holder, complete with a credit card stamped “Have a nice day.”

(+) Natasha Zinko Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images (+) Ksenia Schnaider Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images INFO 1/2

Over the past few years, celebrities have helped put the slogan tee back on the map. In 2023, the internet practically erupted when Hailey Bieber stepped out in a “nepo baby” T-shirt, subtly entering the ongoing conversation around celebrity offspring. Last year, Dua Lipa shared an Instagram photo wearing a “Show me your b00ks” top from Cou Cou Intimates’ collaboration with Send Books. Most recently, Harry Styles wore a tee adorned with his latest album title, “Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally,” on its cover.

(+) Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images (+) @coucouintimates INFO 1/2

The slogan tee craze makes sense: When the world is especially dark and unpredictable, fashion serves as a creative outlet — and there’s no better way to express your feelings than through a quirky, tongue-in-cheek T-shirt.