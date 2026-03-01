For her second collection for Bottega Veneta, creative director Louise Trotter made it known that outerwear can indeed by a standalone statement. While the start of the red-carpeted Feb. 28 show at the brand’s headquarters in the Palazzo San Fedele was a parade of neutral broad-shouldered suiting — reminiscent of “new” Bottega under predecessor Matthieu Blazy — it was the latter wave of the Fall/Winter 2026 collection that put luxurious, dramatic statement coats in the spotlight.

In a backstage interview with Vogue, Trotter stated that her sophmore installment aimed to capture the “Brutalism and sensuality” of Milan, where she’s lived for the past year. Indeed, the hardness could be found in the aforementioned suiting dresses, with long, rounded shoulder pads presenting a sort of armor that cinched at the waist via low-hanging belts or loose gathered fastenings. Keeping with the toughness were long, structured trench coats, seen in thick wool and buttery leather with plaid finishes as well as the brand’s signature intrecciato weave. (The famous weave was also seen in the capacious, Olsen-esque handbags slung around throughout the show.)

Back in September 2025, after her inaugural Spring/Summer 2026 show, Trotter stated that she wanted “people to go places in my clothes.” This simple-yet-concise vision took flight as her buffet of outerwear showed a varied and versatile aesthetic for the new new Bottega.

WWD/Getty Images

Peacoats set in matte croc leather, mohair, and velvet-like knit presented a softness and subtle sensuality, especially when paired with coordinating mini skirts, which cheekily peeked from under the coat folds. Trotter turned on the dramatics via a sweeping navy leather cape coat and thick cocoon-like sweater mini dresses that almost appeared to be woven together.

Oversized shearling coats stole the show, worn as standalone separates and set against sumptuous fuzzy fabrics and fun colors like butter yellow, cobalt, coral, and the occasional animal print. Indeed, the upcoming fall season is full of possiblities, and Bottega Veneta aims to prepare you for whatever adventure you might choose.

Ahead, see the highlights from the grandiose Fall/Winter 2026 collection below.

