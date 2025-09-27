(The Shopping List)
It Girls Are Obsessed With Sailor Hats For Fashion Month
Across New York, London, and Milan.
As I navigated the show circuit in New York City and London, one thing became abundantly clear: statement accessories are reigning supreme for fall. In addition to supersized hair scrunchies and bows, a very specific — and nautical — trend has also materialized as a staple across the US and UK: sailor hats
Yes, you heard that right. Sea-faring toppers were truly everywhere. Early spottings showed up outside of shows in the Big Apple with the always maximalist Chloe King leading the charge. At the very top of fashion week, the Director of Fashion and Lifestyle for Saks Global arrived at the Lafayette 148 show sporting a floppy navy sailor hat, that featured an attached bow for an added whimsical effect.
Then, the following week more nautical numbers appeared on multiple show-goers, one of which complemented her striped hat with an equally head-turning white faux fur coat and lace petticoat skirt. While the cylindrical silhouette has yet to pop up in Milan, it’s very likely it will, especially considering its popularity amongst both high-end fashion houses and mass retailers.
As someone who considers herself a hat person, you can imagine my delight in the coming of this playful trend. So, naturally, I’ve already started adding to cart. Ahead, see my top sailor hat obsessions.
The traditional sailor hat gets a cozy fall makeover with this knit textured style.
Of course Loro Piana takes the non-serious hat style to elegant new heights.
For maximum drama, go with Jean Paul Gaultier’s leather sailor style, which is an it girl fave.
If you’re one for a maximalist moment, this graffitied pink sailor hat from Leawald is the ideal choice.
The contrasting white bow on this classic black sailor adds a sweet touch.
Ruslan Baginskiy has the market cornered on sailor hats, so much so that most of their styles are sold out. This cool shirred canvas option is surprisingly still available — for now.
This Charles Jeffrey take on the sailor hat is so regal.
Lean all the way into the nautical vibes by opting for a sailor hat with maritime-forward stripes.