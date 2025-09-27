As I navigated the show circuit in New York City and London, one thing became abundantly clear: statement accessories are reigning supreme for fall. In addition to supersized hair scrunchies and bows, a very specific — and nautical — trend has also materialized as a staple across the US and UK: sailor hats

Yes, you heard that right. Sea-faring toppers were truly everywhere. Early spottings showed up outside of shows in the Big Apple with the always maximalist Chloe King leading the charge. At the very top of fashion week, the Director of Fashion and Lifestyle for Saks Global arrived at the Lafayette 148 show sporting a floppy navy sailor hat, that featured an attached bow for an added whimsical effect.

Then, the following week more nautical numbers appeared on multiple show-goers, one of which complemented her striped hat with an equally head-turning white faux fur coat and lace petticoat skirt. While the cylindrical silhouette has yet to pop up in Milan, it’s very likely it will, especially considering its popularity amongst both high-end fashion houses and mass retailers.

As someone who considers herself a hat person, you can imagine my delight in the coming of this playful trend. So, naturally, I’ve already started adding to cart. Ahead, see my top sailor hat obsessions.

Hanna Lassen/Getty Images

Free People Emmi Sailor Hat $38 See On Free People The traditional sailor hat gets a cozy fall makeover with this knit textured style.

Loro Piana Virginia Felt Hat $975 See On Bergdorf Goodman Of course Loro Piana takes the non-serious hat style to elegant new heights.

Jean Paul Gaultier Black 'The Leather Sailor' Hat $675 $395 See On Ssense For maximum drama, go with Jean Paul Gaultier’s leather sailor style, which is an it girl fave.

Leawald Pink Sailor Hat $240 See On Leawald If you’re one for a maximalist moment, this graffitied pink sailor hat from Leawald is the ideal choice.

Gayeon Lee Mono Sailor Hat $140 See On W Concept The contrasting white bow on this classic black sailor adds a sweet touch.

Ruslan Baginskiy Monogram-Embellished Sailor Hat $391 See On Ruslan Baginskiy Ruslan Baginskiy has the market cornered on sailor hats, so much so that most of their styles are sold out. This cool shirred canvas option is surprisingly still available — for now.

Clash Of Clans x Charles Jeffrey Loverboy Crown Sailor Hat $190 $143 See On Saks Fifth Avenue This Charles Jeffrey take on the sailor hat is so regal.

MillaHat Crochet Raffia Sailor Hat $100 See On Etsy This raffia style sailor hat reads so fresh and chic for fall.

Bon Les Vacances d'Irina Hydra Sailor Hat $210 See On Bon Lean all the way into the nautical vibes by opting for a sailor hat with maritime-forward stripes.