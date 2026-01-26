With all things 2016 running rampant on social media this month, you may have found yourself also digging up some old photos from the year. And while your beauty choices — overlined lips à la Kylie Jenner and colorful hair, perhaps? — might stop you in your tracks, the fashion moments from the era are just as hard to ignore: off-the-shoulder tops, velvet shoes, and, of course, chokers. Now, it seems the latter is leading the 2016 comeback tour, emerging as one of the season’s biggest jewelry trends.

Naturally, chokers look much different this time around. Those stretchy black tattoo lace looks you wore religiously a decade ago? They’re firmly in the archives, making way for sumptuous, high-style takes on the necklace. “Softer shapes, organic materials, and pieces that move with you instead of sitting perfectly are at the forefront in 2026,” explains Nataliya Mehta, the founder of Duniya. Meanwhile, namesake jewelry designer Jennifer Zeuner echoes the shift, pointing to wire chokers with delicate, removable charms as an in-demand option right now.

Chokers are also surprisingly versatile, making them a year-round staple. “In the winter, they are chic and effortless with a crewneck sweater, and in the summer, chokers look great with a bathing suit,” notes Zeuner. To ensure longevity, avoid anything overly trendy and stick to timeless styles, such as gold or silver chokers.

Below, find 10 choker necklaces that are sure to make a luxe statement.

Jennifer Zeuner Jo Choker $320 See On Jennifer Zeuner This gold chain choker will look so chic layered with long pendant necklaces.

Camóre Stamp Choker $370 See On Camóre With Valentine’s Day right around the corner, consider snagging this heart-shaped choker, whether you’re celebrating the holiday with a partner or friends.

Heaven Mayhem Solene Choker Bundle Gold $150 See On Shopbop Heaven Mayhem’s resin pendant choker gives off a cool vintage vibe, no?

Lizzie Fortunato Cabera Choker $230 See On Net-a-Porter For a maximalist take on the trend, look no further than this Lizzie Fortunato style, which boasts a leather cord and an arc-shaped resin bead set with topaz, amethyst, and amazonite.

Duniya Jewelry Green Trail Choker $19,750 See On Duniya Jewelry Yes, Duniya’s green tourmaline choker is quite the investment; however, it’s guaranteed to be a mainstay in your jewelry box for years (err, decades) to come.

FP x Pamela Love Verse Choker Necklace $335 See On Free People If you love edging up your outfits by way of jewelry, this leather cord and silver loop choker, designed by Free People and Pamela Love, will do the trick.

The M Jewelers Barbwire Choker $72 See On Urban Outfitters Another tough approach to the trend? This barbwire choker from The M Jewelers, which is available in silver and gold.

Madewell Emerald-Cut Crystal Wire Choker Necklace $58 See On Madewell As Zeuner mentioned above, wire chokers with removable charms are gaining traction. Try the look for under $100 with this dainty emerald-cut crystal iteration from Madewell.

Cult Gaia Laguna Stone Choker Necklace $298 See On Nordstrom It doesn’t get much bolder than Cult Gaia’s black stone choker. The mash-up of different shapes puts it in a league of its own.