Practicality is a buzzword in fashion — because, yes, your clothes should be wearable. But not every item needs to serve a functional purpose. Case in point: the button microtrend. Sure, buttons, at their core, are one of the most practical design details — unless they’re being used purely as decorative embellishments, as many labels are doing right now.

You’ve probably come across the trend at this point: perhaps by way of a tank top enlivened with tiny buttons along the neckline, or flip-flops dotted with them across the straps. No, neither needs buttons, but that’s precisely the point — the detail lends a whimsical, not-too-serious touch to each piece.

The industry’s cult-favorite labels have fully hopped aboard the microtrend as of late. Reformation, for instance, released sleek leather sandals punctuated with buttons (which, BTW, are on sale right now). Meanwhile, With Jéan has incorporated the detail into its cool-girl ready-to-wear, including blazers and miniskirts. Staud is on board, too, offering tank tops, flowy pants, and thong heels embellished with the playful accent.

Though the microtrend has been reigning this summer, there’s no need to abandon it come fall. Below, find an edit of cute button-adorned pieces, many of which will transition seamlessly into the colder months. (Or, if you’re feeling crafty, hit up your local Michaels and DIY the trend yourself.)

Staud Freja Thong Kitten Heel Sandals $375 See On Bloomingdales Above, the aforementioned Staud thong heels. Make the shoes the pièce de résistance of your look by styling them with a white ribbed tank and slouchy jeans.

Jaded London Mavie Button Shoulder Bag $195 $150 See On Jaded London A medley of tiny, colorful buttons turns this shoulder bag into an instant statement piece.

UNOde50 Needle And Button Earrings $95 See On UNOde50 Dip a toe into the microtrend with these quirky-cute needle-and-button earrings. They’ll look so cool alongside tiny silver hoops.

With Jéan Oliver Skirt $167 See On With Jéan Give this leg-baring button miniskirt the fall treatment with knee-high boots (then add tights when winter rears its head).

Mango Sleeveless Top With Decorative Buttons $70 $23 See On Mango Small buttons give this otherwise simple top an unexpected twist. Copy the model and wear the tank with classic blue jeans.

Reformation Shoshana Flat Sandal $198 $99 See On Reformation Run, don’t walk: These Reformation button sandals are currently half off.

Siedres Juniper Bikini Top $330 See On FWRD Give summer a proper send-off in this colorful button Siedres bikini.

Motel Manahi Pearl Detail Boat Neck Sweater $80 See On ASOS For an easy yet fashion-forward fall look, team this boat-neck button sweater with track pants and ballet flats.

Maison Foufou Dee Button Silver Necklace $22 See On Maison Foufou This kitschy, button-covered necklace is a playful way to embrace the statement jewelry comeback.