Cult-favorite Australian fashion label With Jéan wants to invite you to step into their world. Known for their romantic silhouettes, vintage sensibility, and instinctive approach to dressing — it’s no wonder celebrity it-girls, like Dua Lipa, Bella Hadid, and Margot Robbie are big fans of the apparel line. Now, co-founders Sami Lorking-Tanner and Evangeline Titilas are setting their sights on an entirely new category: handbags.

“We’ve spent years building a world around how our customer dresses, travels, and lives, and it started to feel incomplete without the piece that quite literally goes everywhere with her,” the co-founders revealed in a press release. Six days before the site wide April 16 launch, the brand began teasing campaign imagery to their social media accounts. One caption read, “You’re about to have your hands full,” as a nod to the six piece collection to come. And you might be wondering, why now?

“Handbags are and always have been an obsession of ours,” the co-founders stated in the release. The expansion comes at a time of natural development for the label and a true sense of customer alignment. In fact, the inaugural collection was fully inspired by the accessories, mainly handbags, that With Jéan loyalists style with their clothing. “We’ve always wanted to build a brand that feels like a full world, and this is another step toward that,” they added.

(+) Courtesy of With Jéan (+) Courtesy of With Jéan INFO 1/2

The debut arrives with a tight edit of six silhouettes in intentional colorways to start. Each bag, crafted from 100% leather and suede, is meant to meet somewhere in the middle of being treasured yet lived-in — like the vintage and personal archival pieces they were inspired by. Similar to With Jéans’ clothing, the bags are designed to travel everywhere with you, from day to night.

Courtesy of With Jéan

“Sometimes there’s a gap between something that feels truly special and something that feels realistically wearable and accessible,” Lorking-Tanner continues. “That’s where we felt we could come in.” The launch marks the first significant category expansion on the path to becoming a full-blown lifestyle destination.

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