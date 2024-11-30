As a millennial kid who came of age in the ‘90s, I — like so many — grew up idolizing Kate Moss. Her effortlessly cool style and ability to make a faded pair of jeans look elevated was a superpower I constantly tried to harness myself ... to no avail. You’d think as a grown woman in her late 30s my days of trying to emulate a celebrity’s fashion aesthetic would be over. However, upon word of Moss’ debut collection with Spanish retailer Zara, I morphed into that little awestruck pre-teen fan again.

To be fair, you can’t really blame me. The collection, like Moss, strikes the perfect balance of laidback and chic. According to a release, the “party capsule,” designed by the model and her longtime collaborator and stylist Katy England, is inspired by favorites in the former’s personal archives. These beautifully crafted pieces, which hit virtual and physical shelves on Nov. 30, are intended to serve the wearer with sartorial ease from day to night.

“Laser cut dresses in cream and black, cut on the bias with personal detailing; a smattering of prints, including Moss favorites [like] leopard and a 1930s vintage tea dress; jackets pulled from the back of a wardrobe and remodeled for maximum modern relevance; coats, shoes, and accessories telling stories of the night,” reads the official press release.

Indeed, the glam-rock aesthetic Moss is known for really shines through in this collection, with each dress, coat, and blouse reflecting her iconic London style. In an effort to channel a bit of this magic myself, I decided to put the pieces to the test. Ahead, I review five items for fit and general styling function. While I’ll never be Kate Moss, I hope this collection will help me get a little closer to her fashion greatness.

Winter White Queen

Cue the Princess Leia vibes. This chic ‘70s-inspired maxi dress is incredibly comfortable and perfect for those events and dinners for which you want to look put-together sans effort. It’s truly a one-and-done piece that doesn’t cling to the body much, so it wears like elevated pajamas. Because of its length and loose, fluid fit, you don’t need to overthink footwear — a simple pair of embellished ballet flats or sandals will do here. For some pizzaz, statement earrings are the way to go. (Also, the dress runs long, so if you’re under 5’5,” you’ll likely need to plan a trip to the tailor for alterations.)

Print-Mixing Magic

I’m obsessed with this short leather animal-print coat. I typically like my outerwear a bit oversized and bulky so I thought I’d have to go up a size in this. I was pleasantly surprised to see it was cut to be a bit roomy so my true size worked fine. The silk top, however, was a head-scratcher at first. The piece comes as an open piece of convertible cloth with an attachable collar that you sort of finagle based on how you want to wear it. However, I would’ve appreciated a bit more direction and guidance (by way of imagery or tag insert) to help me figure out the best fit and method for optimum wear. I found some success in tying the piece around the back to achieve the halter-like silhouette.

Leather Lady

This is my favorite piece from the collection. I love the shiny finish of the faux leather and the fit is perfectly true to size. While you are totally free to wear this trench open and layered over a skirt or jeans, I love it closed up and styled as a dress. For a night out, I’m gonna pair it with colored tights and matching heels for a little pop of color. You can break up the solids with a patterned or animal- print purse.

Bead It

I’m very intrigued by the sheer dressing trend dominating this holiday season. However, I’ve been a bit hesitant to try it out for myself as I’m not one to let it all hang out so to speak. That said, this transparent, beaded dress solved the problem for me in that its embellished material and length feel a bit more modest than other naked styles on the market. For my first foray into sheer styling, I’m throwing this piece over silk trousers. Because the thin foundation layer is a bit fitted, I suggest going up a size for a looser fit and more styling options.