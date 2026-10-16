Confession: I’m a true Jane Austen fanatic. I’m the girl who constantly binges both the six-hour BBC version of Pride & Prejudice (hello, Colin Firth) and references the author’s Regency-era protagonists in regular conversation whenever I can, from Emma Woodhouse's strategic matchmaking skills to Anne Elliot’s steadfast yearning. I love a lovergirl heroine, and Jane Austen has created some of the most prolific ones in literary history — in my humble opinion. That said, my favorite story by far is Sense & Sensibility, a pastoral tale that offers a dual POV on love and marriage from the ultra-charming Dashwood sisters, Elinor and Marianne. In an effort to celebrate the film release of the latest adaptation (starring Daisy Edgar-Jones and Esmé Creed-Miles), I decided to revamp my fall wardrobe and inject all the Regency-era, lover girl pieces I could get my hands on.

Channeling my inner Austen character wasn’t as daunting as one might expect. There’s a true wearability to even the most dramatic of pieces — the key is to mix in more casual, modern items to ground the look and make it work for everyday. Think puffed-sleeved statement blazers with raw-hem denim, white organza maxi dresses with lug-sole boots, and ruffled cotton blouses with corduroy trousers and ballet flats.

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I must admit, giving my wardrobe the Austen treatment has done a number on my headspace. There’s a true mental impact that happens when you decide to romanticize your life a bit, even if that impact is subtle. In the weeks that I’ve been adding these dainty pieces into my regular rotation, I feel like I’ve leaned into lover girl energy and found more joy in even the most mundane things — like quiet afternoons on my apartment balcony and spontaneous wine-filled nights with friends. Life is meant to be romanticized, and I’m fully leaning in.

Ahead, see how I embraced my inner Austen heroine for fall.

Empire State Of Mind

Angela Melero

Empire-waist dresses are signature to Regency-era style. For a modern-day take, I’m opting for a similar puffed-sleeve silhouette from Hope & Ivy, accented with lace trim around the waist. The beauty of this dress is that it's at once both elegant and comfortable, thanks to its open, relaxed fit and soft satin material.

All Ruffled Up

Angela Melero

Lacy fabrics and separates are a lover girl essential, and this lace-trim cotton blouse delivers in spades. I love the baby blue ribbon detailing at the neckline and around the waist, allowing for the cinching to give a more structured look. For a dainty fall moment, I prefer to pair this ruffled top with stovepipe corduroy trousers and sweet ballet flats.

Pretty Puffed

Angela Melero

Rich florals and puffed statement sleeves are about as romantic as it gets, even when dressed down. I like to ground an overtly fairytale piece — like Selkie’s cropped The Bats And The Bees Bookclub Blazer — with a more casual separate. Here I paired the Austen-esque outerwear with raw-hem flared jeans from AG. I top things off with some polished footwear, courtesy of COS’s heeled loafers (my go-tos for the season).

Little White Dress

Angela Melero

Any Austen adaptation is going to have its fair share of white frocks with dainty detailing like lace trim and feminine prints. This sweet style from Hill House is sure to be Dashwood sister-approved, thanks to its pintucked bodice that adds shape, airy organza fabric, and lace-trimmed cap sleeves with intricate embroidery.

Corset Crazy

Angela Melero

Romance novels and stories are rife with damsels in corsets, so working one into my wardrobe was a non-negotiable. To avoid an Austen cosplay look, I paired this tapestry corset top from L’Agence with the brand’s velvet flared jeans and a sky-high pump. The look strikes the right balance of sultry and sweet — perfect for a night out with the girls.