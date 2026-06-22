Last summer, it was nearly impossible to leave the house without spotting someone wearing a silk scarf tied around their waist. The appeal was easy to understand: it’s a simple styling trick that makes a major impact. Now, the obsession with the accessory has reached new heights, with silk tops emerging as one of the season’s biggest trends.

Hailey Bieber, unsurprisingly, led the charge on scarf tops, wearing a vintage printed YSL style — designed by former creative director, Tom Ford, for the fashion house’s Fall/Winter 2024 collection — to a Frame event in Miami at the end of April. Since then, the trend has undeniably hit a fever pitch, with nearly every fashion-girl-favorite label, from Reformation to Tory Burch and SIR. to Zara, putting their own spin on the look.

No, you don’t necessarily need to buy a new blouse — not if you already own a long scarf that can easily double as ready-to-wear. However, if you’re worried about your DIY creation slipping down, a ready-made scarf top (or perhaps some fashion tape) may be worth considering. Many are designed with functionality in mind, helping to minimize that risk. Some feature halterneck silhouettes, while others come with practical ties and built-in fastenings for added security.

Courtesy of Frame/David X Prutting

With summer in full swing, consider adding one (or a few!) of the scarf tops below to your warm-weather wardrobe.

Reformation Una Silk Scarf Top $168 See On Reformation Reformation never misses the sartorial mark. Case in point? Its Una silk scarf top, which features a halter silhouette with ties at the neck and waist.

Kallmeyer Scarf Top In Cacao Moire Silk Twill $570 See On Kallmeyer Made from fluid moiré silk twill, this cacao-colored scarf top will carry you into fall with ease.

Mango Draped Neck Scarf Top $60 $50 See On Mango Not over the polka dot craze yet? Embrace the classic print this summer by way of Mango’s budget-friendly scarf top.

SIR. Cooper Printed Twill Top $210 See On Net-a-Porter Crafted using SIR.’s signature Linnea geometric tile motif, this scarf top is begging to be packed for your next vacation.

Topshop Stripe Scarf Open Back Halter Top $60 See On Nordstrom This easy-breezy style from Topshop combines a draped side scarf, an asymmetrical hem, and an open-back silhouette. Pair it with slouchy jeans, and you’re all set.

Tory Burch Printed Silk Top $250 See On Net-a-Porter Wake up your summer wardrobe with this vibrant printed silk top from Tory Burch. The bandeau-style silhouette is perfect for layering over a bikini on beach days and beyond.

4th & Reckless Bradie Satin Scarf Top $70 See On Revolve Prefer a more minimalist look? Consider this understated cream satin scarf top — just be sure to steer clear of red wine and pasta sauce.

La Double J Silk Scarf Top $850 See On Shopbop If you prefer to keep your shoulders covered, opt for La DoubleJ’s silk scarf top, which is trimmed with fringe along the hems.

Seven Wonders Tanah Scarf Top $59 See On Seven Wonders This versatile patterned accessory doubles as a top or a headscarf, making it a smart addition to any summer wardrobe.