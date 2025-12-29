The balaclava was everywhere you turned in the early 2020s, permeating the streets of high-style cities, particularly New York. Then came the bonnet, a silhouette the New York Times dubbed the “winter hat of the moment for adults” this past January. Chalk it up to the rapid trend cycle, but there’s now another cold-weather accent nipping at its heels: the triangle scarf. For those unfamiliar with the piece, it’s exactly how it sounds — a scarf that’s cut into a triangular pattern.

Part of a triangle scarf’s appeal? The piece is incredibly versatile, as it can be worn knotted around the head, draped over the shoulders, or tied around the waist. Plus, according to Almina Concept’s founder, Angela Gahng, it adds shape, texture, and layers to any outfit. “A triangle scarf is the perfect finishing touch to a classic outfit; it’s simple yet striking,” she tells TZR.

Celebrities have helped cement the accessory as a bona fide trend this year. Hailey Bieber was an early adopter of the look, having tied a light gray iteration around her head in January 2025. Then, her close pal Kendall Jenner was spotted in Almina Concept’s triangle scarf in October. After her endorsement, it didn’t take long for the piece to sell out in all four colors. Meanwhile, Dakota Johnson recently jumped on board, sporting a brown style earlier this December.

(+) Backgrid (+) Neil Mockford/GC Images/Getty Images INFO 1/2

Keep scrolling ahead to discover multiple ways to wear a triangle scarf this winter, courtesy of the fashion set.

Color Play

Perhaps the easiest way to don a triangle scarf is around your shoulders. Note: The longer the scarf, the better for this styling technique. Here, this content creator paired a bright red accent with an equally colorful striped sweater for a mood-boosting look.

Punch Things Up

If you’re worried about the windy, cold winter weather, try tying your triangle scarf close to your neck. Double knotting the piece will ensure you’re nice and toasty amid the frigid forecast. Shopping tip: Choose a colorful style to punch up a neutral outfit (looking at you, minimalists).

Scarf-As-A-Belt Hack

Over the summer, nearly every cool girl tapped into the scarf-as-a-belt look via a silk accessory. But who says you can’t bring the styling technique into winter with a cashmere or wool scarf? According to this fashion lover, a long, vibrant iteration looks so chic atop a neutral ankle-length coat.

Stay Warm

So long, beanies — a triangle scarf is the coolest, most fashionable way to stay warm this winter. To give the piece its moment, consider skipping flashy jewelry and opting for sleek sunglasses. As for the rest of the look, really anything goes, but a wool coat and slouchy trousers combo is never a bad idea.

Star Of The Show

A bold red triangle scarf wrapped around a pared-back black coat is sure to turn heads. Since the top half is already attention-grabbing enough, try keeping things simple on the bottom — for instance, dark-wash jeans and black leather loafers will ground the look. Grab a leather bag, and you’re good to go.