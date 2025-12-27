I used to feel a certain pressure as New Year’s Eve approached. Blame it on social media, but I was convinced I needed to have the most extravagant, glamorous plans. These days, all I really care about is being surrounded by friends and having a good time — though I’d be lying if I said my outfit doesn’t still matter. As a fashion writer, what I wear to close out the year is part of all the fun. So, this time around, I turned to the industry’s coolest party brand: Retrofête.

Some background on the brand: Founded by husband-and-husband duo Ohad Seroya and Aviad Klin, Retrofête is a play on words that combines “vintage” and “party.” The New York-based brand is a one-stop shop for your NYE dressing needs, whether you’re one to bring the drama or go for something a bit more casual. Still mapping out your look for December 31? If yes, I styled five of the label’s best-selling pieces, which should hopefully spark some sartorial inspiration. My personal style is fairly laid-back; however, you can easily make minor tweaks to the looks below — like, for instance, swapping loafers for platform heels.

Ahead, check out how I wore Retrofête’s NYE-approved looks. End 2026 in high style.

Sequin Dress

Kelsey Stewart

No one does sequin dresses quite like Retrofête. I tried the brand’s latest gold iteration and was pleasantly surprised with its fit. Unlike some sparkly numbers I’ve worn in the past, this style is easy to move around in and doesn’t hug me in any unwanted places. I made it the star of the show by accenting the piece with a black blazer and coordinating slingback kitten heels.

Playful Outerwear

Kelsey Stewart

I’ll be celebrating New Year’s Eve in Los Angeles, and likely won’t need to bundle up. This lightweight burgundy leather jacket with furry cuffs has all the makings of the perfect coat for my night out. On the bottom, I slipped into a plaid midi skirt from Damson Madder, finishing with brown suede loafers (I’m a comfort-first type of dresser).

Furry Miniskirt

Kelsey Stewart

Faux fur is having a major moment this season, and this miniskirt is such a fun way to partake in the trend. As for styling the piece, I knew I wanted to incorporate this Favorite Daughter triangle scarf into the look. My inspiration? This Hailey Bieber outfit that’s been living rent-free in my head. It may be a bit casual for a NYE party, but it’s nothing short of chic.

Plaid Hot Pants

Kelsey Stewart

This was my first foray into the hot pants trend, and I’ll admit, the look isn’t as daunting as I imagined. (It’s hard to tell, but I’m wearing a plaid pair layered over black tights.) I played with prints, pairing the checkered bottoms with my favorite polka dot Rixo cardigan. Snakeskin mules took the ensemble to new heights.

Shimmery Going-Out Top

Kelsey Stewart

When in doubt, reach for a sparkly going-out top for a New Year’s Eve fête. I decided to dress down Retrofête’s Shiloh embellished cami with relaxed jeans, a distressed leather jacket, and ballet flats. However, the piece would look just as good with a leather miniskirt and kitten heels, if that’s more your speed.