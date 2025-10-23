The thought of staying in your toasty, soft sweats all winter probably sounds appealing. But hey, don’t discount all the emerging looks sweeping the fashion scene. The season’s outerwear trends, for instance, will probably have you excited to get dressed and leave the house — yes, even in frigid temperatures.

But with the market oversaturated with a plethora of different styles, how does one cut through the noise? Emily Mikhaiel, the founder of eco-friendly brand Nazeerah, suggests keeping an eye out for outerwear that’s versatile and easily layerable. “Think lighter coats or jackets that work over a sweater or under a heavier coat,” she says. Longevity is another important factor to have in mind. “Classic styles in interesting textures, silhouettes, or color pops that will make you stand out, but won’t feel passé in a season or two,” she adds. And don’t forget about practicality, especially when you’re investing in a look. “Functional details like removable belts, adjustable collars, and reversible linings not only add to one’s styling options but also help justify a higher price point,” notes Rails’ Design Director Elise Kelner. “With today’s unpredictable weather, shoppers are gravitating towards seasonless staples that give them the flexibility across different climates and occasions.”

Scroll ahead for five outerwear trends that are taking off in 2025.

Practical Fabrics

Though practical fabrics may not seem super compelling, Ally Soule and Kit Pilosof, the founders of Pilosoule, beg to differ. “They play into the idea of not having to sacrifice comfort for style,” the duo notes, pointing to Colleen Allen’s new fleece jackets as a prime example of the trend. “At Pilosoule, we are really excited about water-resistant taffeta — it’s durable, light on the body, and built to handle rain and warmer fall days,” the founders explain. These functional styles will see you through hikes, rainy afternoons, and so much more.

Sporty Chic

Sporty jackets have been enjoying a moment for the past year, and that doesn’t appear to be changing this season, according to Kelner. “They’re a fresh take on functional outerwear — sleek nylon or washed cotton styles with exaggerated high collars, toggle cords, and tonal zips [are particularly popular],” she explains, adding that they bring an effortless, athletic edge to fall layering. “Think elevated utility that pairs just as easily with denim as it does over a slip dress.”

Capes

Channel your inner superhero this season with an of-the-moment cape or poncho coat. “Layered over knits or tailored pieces, capes and ponchos bring an air of ‘undone sophistication’ that can instantly elevate a look,” says Kelner. “They can make even the simplest outfits feel intentional and thoughtfully curated.” Allow your outerwear to do all the talking by tossing it over straight-leg jeans or tailored trousers, depending on your plans for the day.

New Neutrals

Lauren Nouchi, Apparis’ co-founder and creative director, highlights fresh, new neutrals as a key look to dive into this year. “Shades of brown and burgundy are also a big trend for this season, and it also applies to outerwear,” she tells TZR. Sure, the latter isn’t technically neutral, but it seamlessly blends with colors like black, gray, and cream. And the same goes for olive green, another kinda-neutral hue, if you will.

Playful Tailoring

A tailored coat lends luxury to every outfit, and this season, labels are offering playful, unexpected silhouettes that’ll be hard to pass up. “Classic silhouettes like blazers and trenches are getting whimsical updates, like oversized sleeves, cinched waists, or unique buttons that make timeless pieces feel fresh and modern,” explains namesake designer Tanya Taylor. And Bojana Sentaler, president and creative director of SENTALER, agrees, adding, “There’s a strong return to structure this season — sculpted shoulders, defined waists, and tailoring inspired by menswear suiting.” Though undeniably statement-making, these jackets don’t read too in-your-face — great for minimalists looking to branch out in the outerwear department.