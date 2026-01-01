Classic. Versatile. Polished. There are numerous ways to describe the humble white button-up. It’s no surprise, then, that the wardrobe essential has transcended time — the piece first gained a foothold in the 1940s, popularized by Hollywood stars like Marilyn Monroe and Audrey Hepburn. And these days, the staple is more exciting than ever. On the Spring/Summer 2026 runways, designers turned the white button-up on its head, reimagining the timeless silhouette.

At Saint Laurent, 10 out of 50 looks featured a glamorous white button-up, with many boasting larger-than-life bows and voluminous puff sleeves. Givenchy, too, showed unique riffs on the classic piece, including sculptural styles with elongated collars, wrap-front silhouettes, and off-the-shoulder looks. And for Matthieu Blazy’s buzzed-about inaugural collection for Chanel, the newly appointed creative director designed oversized white button-ups with bib-front detailing and cropped hemlines.

Luckily, you needn’t wait until these aforementioned collections drop in the spring, as there is a slew of reimagined white button-ups available to shop right now from the industry’s coolest contemporary labels. Los Angeles-based brand Mimchik, for one, has a style featuring waist-cinching darts and a split hem. Then there’s Simon Miller’s white button-up, which includes a cutout in the back and an adjustable tie. And for those who like their basics with a bit of pizzazz? Mother’s embellished look has you covered.

Saint Laurent Spring/Summer 2026 Antoine Flament/Getty Images Entertainment Ahead, shop a selection of 10 reimagined white button-ups.

Hevron Drexel Shirt $298 See On Shopbop With a waist-defining silhouette and structured cuffs, Hevron’s Drexel shirt will take your white button-up and jeans combo to the next level.

Essentiel Antwerp Ibody Frill Button-Front Shirt $240 See On Neiman Marcus Essentiel Antwerp gave its white button-up a feminine makeover, adding dramatic frills on one side of the shirt.

Lioness Naomi Shirt $90 See On Revolve If you’re not into oversized silhouettes, give this Lioness cinched waist top a try. As shown above, it’s just the thing to pair with black trousers.

Simon Miller Loch Poplin Button Up $235 See On Nordstrom As noted, Simon Miller’s Loch poplin button-up features a cutout in the back, making it an excellent top for a tropical vacation.

Mother The Honor Crystal-Embellished Collar Cotton Shirt $260 See On Saks Fifth Avenue Embellished with crystals on the collar, Mother’s iteration is a glamorous take on the wardrobe classic.

ME+EM Layering Blouse $225 See On ME+EM ME+EM knows a thing or two about designing a chic layering piece. Thanks to its frilled collar and scalloped cuff trim, this blouse will stand out under a tailored blazer or a slouchy cardigan.

Mimchik Waldorf Shirt $325 See On Mimchik Style Mimchik’s Waldorf shirt with leather pants for a night out (as seen here) or tailored trousers for the office.

The Frankie Shop Bec Padded Shirt $195 See On The Frankie Shop ICYMI, ‘80s-inspired structured shoulders have made a strong comeback this year. Tap into the trend by way of The Frankie Shop’s padded shirt.

Marcella Wick Multi-Way Shirt $128 $109 See On Marcella You’ll get a good bang for your buck with Marcella’s multi-way shirt. With hidden underarm snaps, you can instantly convert the sleeves from long to short.