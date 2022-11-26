By now, you’re likely well-versed in the loafer trend that has grabbed hold of celebrities and fashion tastemakers. The prim and preppy staple has been spotted on everyone from Zöe Kravitz to Dakota Johnson, and what you’ll notice is that everyone gravitates towards a different design. (Kravitz prefers a plain black pair while Johnson often favors one with gold hardware.) As for me, I personally love shearling loafers. The fluffy detail, whether it appears as inside lining or as a simple patch on the toe, gives the footwear a cozy look. Plus, they exude wintery vibes that suit this time of the year.

My liking for shearling loafers started with Instagram, where I came across a pair from Celine. Before I knew it, I went down a rabbit hole to find them and, in the process, discovered so many similar pairs to shop. In the end, I selected a shearling-lined pair from G.H. Bass that felt snug on my feet and came in a pretty, whiskey-brown shade. As part of my work-from-home look one day, I styled them with a sweater, fleece-lined leggings, and a Free People jacket for a casual put-together outfit. (I liked that the lining of my outerwear matched back to the patch of fuzziness on my loafers, too, for a complementary feel.)

If you’re looking for that extra bit of special design in a loafer for winter, check out several shearling options ahead (including the Celine pair that inspired my recent search).