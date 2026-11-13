(Fashion News)
Rachel Zoe Steps In As Nori’s Strategic Creative Director With A Signature Launch
Making garment care glam.
Just a few years ago, a genius collab was born when Rachel Zoe and Nori announced their first-ever partnership. The global fashion icon began her investor relationship with the female-founded garment care brand back in 2023 with the reveal of a black-and-matte gold version of the Nori Press, its best-selling, travel-friendly steamer/iron hybrid. Now the connection between the two has become closer than ever, with Zoe stepping in as Nori’s Strategic Creative Director.
Not only is Zoe a fashion obsessive, but she’s also a notorious vintage collector and frequent flier, which means garment preservation is a top priority for the style expert and entrepreneur. Thus, she and Nori are an intuitive fit as collaborators. "Great style has always been about more than what you wear; it’s about investing in pieces you love and caring for them in a way that allows them to last,” she explained via the brand’s press release. “When I first invested in Nori, I was immediately drawn to the brand’s mission to make garment care more effortless, effective, and beautiful. I’m thrilled to take on a more hands-on role in shaping what’s next for the brand, bringing my own design sensibility and point of view to the development of products that marry style, function, and innovation."
This evolution of their partnership is kicking off with a bang, too. Zoe is putting her signature touches on the brand’s newest addition to its garment care lineup, the Nori Cloud Max. With even more wrinkle-releasing power — thanks to innovative vacuum technology that gently pulls fabric to eliminate the most stubborn creases faster — this steamer is already a no-brainer for gift-giving to your fashion-loving friends.
Beyond its equally gentle and effective abilities, the tool also boasts a 25-second heat-up time, up to 20 minutes of continuous steam, anti-spit technology to prevent any annoying water spots, and — perhaps best of all — vertical and horizontal functionality to ensure access to even the tiniest corners of fabric. Zoe’s limited edition ivory-and-gold version of the tool (which also comes in cheetah print packaging) launched Nov. 11 at $138 and is available to shop until supplies last.