Just a few years ago, a genius collab was born when Rachel Zoe and Nori announced their first-ever partnership. The global fashion icon began her investor relationship with the female-founded garment care brand back in 2023 with the reveal of a black-and-matte gold version of the Nori Press, its best-selling, travel-friendly steamer/iron hybrid. Now the connection between the two has become closer than ever, with Zoe stepping in as Nori’s Strategic Creative Director.

Not only is Zoe a fashion obsessive, but she’s also a notorious vintage collector and frequent flier, which means garment preservation is a top priority for the style expert and entrepreneur. Thus, she and Nori are an intuitive fit as collaborators. "Great style has always been about more than what you wear; it’s about investing in pieces you love and caring for them in a way that allows them to last,” she explained via the brand’s press release. “When I first invested in Nori, I was immediately drawn to the brand’s mission to make garment care more effortless, effective, and beautiful. I’m thrilled to take on a more hands-on role in shaping what’s next for the brand, bringing my own design sensibility and point of view to the development of products that marry style, function, and innovation."

(+) Courtesy of Nori (+) Courtesy of Nori INFO 1/2

This evolution of their partnership is kicking off with a bang, too. Zoe is putting her signature touches on the brand’s newest addition to its garment care lineup, the Nori Cloud Max. With even more wrinkle-releasing power — thanks to innovative vacuum technology that gently pulls fabric to eliminate the most stubborn creases faster — this steamer is already a no-brainer for gift-giving to your fashion-loving friends.

Beyond its equally gentle and effective abilities, the tool also boasts a 25-second heat-up time, up to 20 minutes of continuous steam, anti-spit technology to prevent any annoying water spots, and — perhaps best of all — vertical and horizontal functionality to ensure access to even the tiniest corners of fabric. Zoe’s limited edition ivory-and-gold version of the tool (which also comes in cheetah print packaging) launched Nov. 11 at $138 and is available to shop until supplies last.