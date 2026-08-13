Quenlin Blackwell grew up during the rise of social media. And, much like many of her fellow preteens, the now-25-year-old spent her free time making silly videos, documenting herself dancing and goofing around — mid-2010s filters and all. Fast forward to today, and the influencer and model is receiving invites for fashion week, cementing herself as an it girl in the making. “I never thought that when I started making Vines in my childhood bedroom back in Texas it would one day lead to me sitting front row at so many incredible brands that I admire,” she tells TZR.

Over the summer, Blackwell was among the celebrities at Chanel’s Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2026 show in Paris, where she looked every inch the Chanel muse in a lingerie-inspired mint green lace slip dress underneath a coordinating see-through sweater. “Each show I attend is such a unique experience, and I love seeing all the trailblazing work these creative directors are doing,” Blackwell says.

Blackwell went from watching the runway to walking it, making her modeling debut at Off-White’s Fall/Winter 2024 show. “It was definitely a pinch-me moment when I got the call that Off-White wanted me,” she gushes. “I went from a seated guest, just happy to be in the building, to actually stomping down the runway.” From there, Victoria’s Secret came knocking, tapping Blackwell to walk in the brand’s buzzy 2025 show. “If the timing is right and the vibe is there, you will be seeing more of it, trust me,” Blackwell confirms.

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But for all the designer clothing Blackwell now encounters — and wears — she still appreciates a quality look that doesn’t cost a fortune, making her latest partnership with Old Navy especially fitting. “I’ve been rocking their stuff forever, and even now, the jeans still hit every single time,” she says of her relationship with the retailer. “What I love about Old Navy is that they just get it. You do not need to be draining your bank account just to put a fire outfit together. Their stuff genuinely eats, and making fashion accessible like that? Iconic.”

One Old Navy piece currently earning her stamp of approval? The brand’s baggy barrel jeans. “It’s high-rise with a baggy fit through the hip and thigh, and then it curves in. It’s not sloppy, it’s intentionally slouchy — there’s a difference,” she explains.

Courtesy Of Old Navy

Though Blackwell defines her style today as young and chic, she doesn’t subscribe to one particular aesthetic. “I don’t think it’s purposely evolved,” the content creator and model notes. “I think I’ve just grown up in the spotlight, so as I’ve matured, so has my style.” Her fashion instincts also run in the family. “My great-grandmother was a fashionista, my grandmother was a fashionista, my mother is a fashionista,” Blackwell shares.

In fact, some of Blackwell’s earliest fashion memories involve accompanying her mom to high-end stores, where she encouraged her daughter to touch the clothes and take note of the weight and feel of different fabrics. She also recalls visiting her local thrift store after middle school, making outfits out of anything she found on the racks.

Blackwell’s sartorial influences extended beyond her family, too. “Seeing women like Eartha Kitt, Gabrielle Union, and Beyoncé all show such bright personalities through their clothes inspired the hell out of me,” she explains.

Clearly, Blackwell has come a long way since making Vines in her childhood bedroom. However, perhaps her rise in fashion isn’t all that surprising, given that she’s always been willing to put herself out there. Now, she just happens to have a front-row seat — and occasionally on the runway— while doing it.