While you likely have been happily living in your flat flip-flops and ballet slippers these past few months, the time to formalize your footwear collection is nearly here. Yes, fall is ideal for elevating your style both figuratively and literally, meaning investing in a solid pair of heels. Luckily, the year’s biggest trends are about as diverse as they come. So, if you’re averse to sky-high stilettos, you still have plenty of options at your fingertips — er, toes.

In fact, some of the hottest styles have been more laidback and user-friendly than anything else. “I love seeing heel styles that blend comfort with creativity,” says stylist Micaela Erlanger in an email. “There is an emphasis on making a statement while feeling great on your feet. For instance, block heels offer a stylish elevation without compromising comfort, and I’m all about finding that sweet spot where high-end fashion and functionality intersect. We’re moving away from those restrictive stiletto days and embracing designs that allow for more freedom and expression.”

The latest heel styles also bank on versatility, working for a number of outfits you might reach for at any point in the day. A slip-on mule sandal dresses up a cropped jean or long short instantly, while pointed slingback pumps look great peeking out under a roomy trouser and blouse combo. And, of course, the uber-popular platform styles take a boxy mini shift dress to new heights.

Ahead, see the five major heel trends that are dominating this year and well into 2025. Time to start stocking up.

On A Curve

“I've noticed exaggerated designs like the trending ‘comma heel,’ where the heel curves inward, creating a unique silhouette,” says Cynthia Kennedy, personal fashion consultant and wardrobe stylist. Indeed, fall 2024 runways of Tory Burch, Schiaparelli, and Jil Sander all embraced a more curvacious heel via pumps, mules, sling-backs, etc. — so the look is sure to continue into the new year and beyond.

Mule Story

One of the most undeniable heels trends that has hit a meteoric high this year has been the mule. Nearly every brand and retailer has some form of the style in stock. Originally made famous by one Carrie Bradshaw in the early aughts, it seems the easy, slip-on shoe is back big time, and being worn in a multitude of ways. Erlanger says she loves styling a mule with denim and a blazer or even paired with sheer black tights and tailored shorts.

Get To The Point

Erlanger says the shoe she’s shopping for these days is a pointed slingback heel, both kitten and sky-high heights. “They’re so versatile, and I’ve been seeing them everywhere this season,” she says. “I love a slingback strap with some croc or rhinestone detailing, architectural heels, or gold accents that really add a touch of luxe you can take from the office to dinner.” Kennedy seconds this notion, saying the style adds a sleek and sophisticated vibe, “ideal for both professional and casual outfits. “I've styled some of my clients pairing them with tailored cropped pants and a crisp white blouse for a polished office look,” Kennedy explains. “While for a more casual weekend vibe, I suggest wearing them with a flowy midi dress, instantly adding refinement to a relaxed outfit.”

Works Of Art

Maximalists likely already have this artsy trend on their radar, as surrealist heels have been rampant on the runways of Loewe, Jacquemus, and Alaïa. “Sculptural and artistic heels are taking the spotlight, with wearable art designers playing around with geometric shapes, curved structures, and avant-garde forms,” says Kennedy. “These heels add visual interest to any outfit, turning them into statement pieces. I love styling them with simple, minimalist monochromatic dresses or sleek tailored pieces, letting the shoes be the focal point.”

Pretty Platforms

“This year, the heel trends are all about fun-loving styles that leave a lasting impression,” says stylist Erlanger, noting chunky platforms as a major 2024 trend that singlehandedly adds a dramatic flair to any outfit. As a brand partner for TJ Maxx, the fashion guru says a great pair of chunky heels doesn’t need to break your budget — if you know where to look. “It’s about pushing boundaries and making fearless style choices, and my go-to is snagging trendy finds in the Runway department at TJ Maxx, where they have high-end designer pieces at an incredible value.”