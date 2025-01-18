With the Y2K revival keeping a firm grasp on the fashion world these past few years, I have to admit, I’m starting to experience a bit of early aughts fatigue. Sure, the long-sleeve layering and pleated miniskirts are fun to revisit as a fully formed adult but, you know, enough already. Luckily, the fashion gods are hearing my pleas for change and have delivered with a new throwback era of inspiration: the ‘60s. Yes, as evidenced on the Spring/Summer 2025 runways in September, the swinging decade, particularly its thigh-grazing mod minidresses, is back for another round of groovy style moments.

As a longtime lover of the mod era and its plethora of muses — Twiggy, Brigitte Bardot, Jane Birkin, and Mia Farrow to name a few — I couldn’t be more thrilled with the trending ‘60s-inspired frocks stomping across runways everywhere. Truly, it feels like everyone is on board. There’s Sabato De Sarno, who seemingly centered Gucci’s Spring/Summer 2025 collection around vintage-esque shift styles in vibrant shades of lime and tangerine. Coach Creative Director Stuart Vevers was seemingly on the same page for his latest offering, as he presented cotton candy-colored satin minidresses with beat up sneakers and baseball hats.

Coach Spring/Summer 2025 Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Lacoste Spring/Summer 2025 SAVIKO/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

And that’s just the tip of the iceberg. A multitude of brands have been following suit, ranging from Marni and Lacoste to Reformation and Staud. Everyone is banking on the shapeless, micro-mini silhouette and I couldn’t be more pumped about it. Even in the dead of winter I find myself stocking up on the barely-there style, pairing it with colorful tights, boots, and heavy outerwear to make it cold weather-appropriate. And, come spring, I’ll swap in ballet flats and funky jewelry — and nothing else! Ahead, check out the mod-like dresses that are hitting my 2025 wardrobe hard. I’m ready for a walk on the groovy side.

Reformation Jessi Linen Dress $148 See On Reformation This easy, breezy linen number from Reformation is primed for spring weather.

Marni Flared Duchess Satin Dress $2,300 See On Marni I don’t know what I love more about this satin mini — the rich red hue or cool cut-out detailing.

Sandy Liang Gwen Coat $950 See On Sandy Liang Perfect for the still-chilly temps, this coat-dress hybrid give quintessential Twiggy vibes.

Gucci GG Canvas Dress $3,600 See on Gucci With fashion month on the horizon, this logo-clad number is perfect for a day of show-hopping.

Pucci Embellished Silk Mini Dress $9,470 See On Pucci The embellishments and textured high collar on this dress make it perfect for a mid-winter party.

Staud Walker Dress $345 See On Staud I’m counting the days I can wear this micro-checked mini to all the outdoor picnics and warm-weather affairs.

Matthew Bruch Bound Cutout Linen Mini Shift Dress $395 See On Moda Operandi The center cutout adds a bit of interest and sex-appeal to this otherwise classic shift dress.

Veronica Beard Serina Denim Dress $498 See On Veronica Beard The rich dark denim material bring this retro silhouette to the modern age.

COS Embellished Shift Mini Dress $220 $154 See On COS Leave it to COS to make a case for wearing pastels in the winter. I’m so on board.