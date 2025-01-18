(The Shopping List)
I’m Doubling Down On Mod-Inspired Minidresses For 2025
Groovy, baby.
With the Y2K revival keeping a firm grasp on the fashion world these past few years, I have to admit, I’m starting to experience a bit of early aughts fatigue. Sure, the long-sleeve layering and pleated miniskirts are fun to revisit as a fully formed adult but, you know, enough already. Luckily, the fashion gods are hearing my pleas for change and have delivered with a new throwback era of inspiration: the ‘60s. Yes, as evidenced on the Spring/Summer 2025 runways in September, the swinging decade, particularly its thigh-grazing mod minidresses, is back for another round of groovy style moments.
As a longtime lover of the mod era and its plethora of muses — Twiggy, Brigitte Bardot, Jane Birkin, and Mia Farrow to name a few — I couldn’t be more thrilled with the trending ‘60s-inspired frocks stomping across runways everywhere. Truly, it feels like everyone is on board. There’s Sabato De Sarno, who seemingly centered Gucci’s Spring/Summer 2025 collection around vintage-esque shift styles in vibrant shades of lime and tangerine. Coach Creative Director Stuart Vevers was seemingly on the same page for his latest offering, as he presented cotton candy-colored satin minidresses with beat up sneakers and baseball hats.
And that’s just the tip of the iceberg. A multitude of brands have been following suit, ranging from Marni and Lacoste to Reformation and Staud. Everyone is banking on the shapeless, micro-mini silhouette and I couldn’t be more pumped about it. Even in the dead of winter I find myself stocking up on the barely-there style, pairing it with colorful tights, boots, and heavy outerwear to make it cold weather-appropriate. And, come spring, I’ll swap in ballet flats and funky jewelry — and nothing else!
Ahead, check out the mod-like dresses that are hitting my 2025 wardrobe hard. I’m ready for a walk on the groovy side.
This easy, breezy linen number from Reformation is primed for spring weather.
I don’t know what I love more about this satin mini — the rich red hue or cool cut-out detailing.
Perfect for the still-chilly temps, this coat-dress hybrid give quintessential Twiggy vibes.
With fashion month on the horizon, this logo-clad number is perfect for a day of show-hopping.
The embellishments and textured high collar on this dress make it perfect for a mid-winter party.
I’m counting the days I can wear this micro-checked mini to all the outdoor picnics and warm-weather affairs.
The center cutout adds a bit of interest and sex-appeal to this otherwise classic shift dress.
The rich dark denim material bring this retro silhouette to the modern age.
Leave it to COS to make a case for wearing pastels in the winter. I’m so on board.
This Alessandro Michele-designed tweed dress transports me to ‘60s-era London.