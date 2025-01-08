Now that 2025 is finally underway, many of us are dreaming up plans to rebrand ourselves and feel fresh in the new year. This may mean a vibrant hair color, a dramatic haircut, or a sparkling manicure, but some might be leaning towards a more permanent change, like a piercing. Adding new ear jewelry to your stack or playing with how you style your collection is the most underrated method for creating a new sense of self. Plus, piercing placement can be perfectly matched to fit your aesthetic, whether you’re aiming to be edgy, feel feminine, or want to ooze elegance. The best 2025 piercing trends offer versatile ways to switch up your vibe and make your look feel uniquely you.

Nervous about where to start? That’s totally normal. To help ease your decision-making, TZR has tapped three different piercing experts to give you a breakdown of what styles are gaining popularity this year, who these looks are best suited for, and important maintenance tips. Once you read about these styles, chances are you’ll be running to your nearest piercer.

Read ahead for five 2025 piercing trends you’ll see all over your feed in 2025.

The Hidden Helix

Courtesy of Studs

Placed along the inside curve of the ear, Associate Director of Brand Management at Studs, Sam Isaacs, describes the hidden helix as “perfect for adding a touch of intrigue to your earscape.” The unexpected nature of the placement makes it unique and customizable — aka it’s a great way to elevate your ear candy for a new year — and a new you. “An adventurous piercing that isn’t the center of attention on your earscape, this piercing placement offers a subtle yet impactful look,” says Isaacs. “It looks best styled with [the Studs] Pear Dangle Flatback Stud once fully healed.”

The Flat Piercing

For those new to the piercing game, Associate Director of Nurse Education & Training at Rowan, Miranda Russell MSN, RN, says that the flat piercing is a great way to start expanding your piercing collection or to finish it off. “We [Rowan] love this placement because it’s equal parts unique and un-intimidating,” says Russell. The best part? Russell says that it creates a lot of space to play with earrings like larger statement studs that may not fit anywhere else. She recommends the 14k Opal Drop Flat Back Stud. You can opt for bold or dainty jewelry, depending on your personal style.

The Stacked Lobe

Courtesy of Studs

If you’re not ready the leap and get a cartilage piercing, Isaacs says a stacked lobe is the next best thing. Consisting of two lobe piercings stacked on top of each other or diagonally, this look is an easy and more painless way to accentuate your earlobes. It also offers lots of ways to stack jewelry with a mix of studs, dangly earrings, and hoops. “This piercing placement is loved by those who want a bit more dimension in their earscape,” says Isaacs. “Once healed, this placement also looks great with the Mini CZ X Heart Reversible Flatback Stud for a fun earscaping moment.”

The Double Helix

Staying on the stacked note, Director of Nurse Training & Continued Education at Rowan, Samantha Alvarado, RN, adds that a double helix is a great way to make an ear statement in 2025. If your lobe is filled, this double cartilage piercing levels up the presentation of your ear by drawing more attention upwards. However, when it comes to jewelry maintenance, Alvarado says that “it’s tempting to switch into a hoop right away, but we recommend waiting at least six months before making the switch.” In the interim, she says that Rowan flat-backs are still fun and fashion-forward.

The Studs Snakebite

Courtesy of Studs

A trend that’s sticking around from fall 2024, Isaacs says, is the signature Studs Snakebite. Based on your ear’s anatomy, these two close piercings, resembling snake eyes, can be placed on various areas of the ear like the lobes, conch, midi-helix, and flat helix — the midi-helix is a favored choice. Isaacs notes that this selection is ideal for customization with an array of hoops, huggies, studs, and chains available to style in the duo.