Thirteen years ago, when Erin Conry Webb felt a fateful pull to move to Paris to immerse herself in the French fashion capital as a means to learn about the business, little did the California-native know that she would eventually create two of the industry’s most talked-about brands. First, came outerwear label Nour Hammour, which Webb founded in 2013 with fellow entrepreneur and brand namesake Nour Hammour. Nearly a decade later, however, Webb turned her attention to belts, with the resulting endeavor, Déhanche, reinvigorated the category.

“To me, the belt is a signal that someone cares about how they look,” Webb says. “My love for belts started when I was young. I began collecting vintage pieces and I was always drawn to their intricate, sculptural hardware. But despite how beautiful they were, the leather often felt tired. I soon realized that the belt — this essential, everyday accessory — was being completely overlooked in the luxury space.”

Déhanche officially launched in March 2022 with four core styles — Hollyhock, Brancusi, Hutch, and Undone Corset — and the fanfare around the brand was immediate. “Before the website even went live, Kendall Jenner wore the Hutch belt to Frieze Los Angeles, and the piece sold out on pre-order,” Webb recalls. Vogue called the inaugural offering “works of art” and soon the phone was ringing with orders from FWRD, Net-a-Porter, and Bergdorfs.

By now, you’ve probably seen the stop-and-stare-worthy Hollyhock, with its multiple rings acting like a jewelry stack for your waist band. “The rings were actually inspired by a vintage earring I found at the Puces de Saint-Ouen [flea market] in Paris,” Webb says. “A D-ring is traditional on a belt, but I reinterpreted it.”

The high fashion-meets-everyday effortlessness is paramount to Webb’s approach. “Everything I design is first through the lens of editorial, and then function,” she explains. “I work closely with pattern makers and leather cutters, and I’m passionate about hardware development — which is always inspired by jewelry and art.”

When asked why she decided to go all in on belts, Webb adds that as an accessory, belts have a more intimate relationship with the body than any other, as they sit at the most central area; a part of the female form where many feel most self-conscious. “I’ve always been mindful of that in my designs. Every Déhanche belt is made to empower, through extra holes to accommodate natural body fluctuation, and adjustable silhouettes that fit a wide range of sizes, from XXS to XXL.” (Déhancher is the French verb for sashaying or swaying your hips.)

The backstory to each belt begins in the Marais, where Webb has found her happy place. “I’m constantly inspired by the way people dress here,” she says. “There’s an elegance that feels lived-in, not performative. People dress beautifully and intentionally at every age and for their whole life.” Coupled with the inspiration sourced in the style around her, Webb also collects references from books, architecture, vintage jewelry, and sculptural objects.

“Once I’ve focused on a concept [for a new style], I develop custom hardware with my Italian casting partners,” she says. “From there, the leathers are hand-selected from Italian tanneries, and every belt is crafted in a third-generation Italian factory known for their belt-making. The entire process can take months — each buckle is refined until the fit and size are exactly right.”

Once perfected, it’s time for Webb to sprinkle on the special sauce: her distinctive art direction.

“The creative and imagery is just as intentional,” she says. “I never want the belts to feel like an afterthought in a look — they’re the centerpiece. I have a very specific aesthetic that feels sensual and highly stylized. I want the belt to become the narrative, so the styling is deliberately restrained and always unexpected…buckles woven through hair, draped like a choker, fastened at the ankle. Every image is designed to reframe the belt as an object of desire. They’re the kind of images that make you pause, not scroll past.”

While balancing her two phenomenally successful brands, you’ll find Webb still enjoying the innate chicness of the city of light as much as she did 13 years ago. All while dressed accordingly, bien sûr. “I’m quite dressy during the day. I love a good mule, a high-waisted jean, a blazer over a tee, and always jewelry. Paris is a casual city when it comes to going out at night, so the transition feels seamless. I often swap my belt or my bag and I’m ready. It’s less about changing and more about elevating what I already have.”

Something that Webb’s years in the industry have definitely proven to her is that fashion moves fast. “My best advice I can give is to stay unwaveringly focused on your vision,” she concludes. “It’s easy to get pulled into trends, noise, or pressure to expand too quickly. But clarity is everything. Know what you’re building, who it’s for, and why it matters. Let that guide every decision.”