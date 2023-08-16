Peter Do has shaken up the fashion world this year with multiple exciting announcements. Back in May, he became the creative director at Helmut Lang, and he will debut his Spring 2024 collection during New York Fashion Week on Friday, Sept. 8 (a highly coveted time slot, we should add). This month, the Brooklyn-based designer is coming for your fall wardrobe, too, thanks to his upcoming Peter Do and Banana Republic collaboration. The collection launches October in select Banana Republic stores and online. And judging by our first glimpse of the sleek looks, you can expect an influx of fashion lovers at your nearest Banana Republic come autumn.

Together, the two brands joined forces to create an assortment of luxe styles that focus on detailed craftsmanship. While designing the exclusive capsule, Do dipped into Banana Republic’s archives for inspiration. As a result, the product assortment, which boasts ready-to-wear and accessories, blends the retailer’s timeless silhouettes with the New York creative’s signature neutral hues. A few top styles in the collection? Tailored outerwear (a Peter Do staple), utility shirts, and cozy knitwear. In other words, your fall outfit rotation is covered.

Courtesy Of Banana Republic

The internet is hyped about the upcoming collaboration, and it’s easy to see why. As you may know, Do honed his impeccable craftsmanship while working under the esteemed Phoebe Philo at Celine from 2014 to 2016. Then, following a stint at Derek Lam in 2017, he launched his namesake label in 2018 and held his first runway show at NYFW in September 2021. Meanwhile, Banana Republic is having a moment, too, especially with the TikTok community. Fashion girl Nana Agyemang, for instance, made a video last month spotlighting a handful of polished items from the brand, with the caption reading: “Nah don’t sleep on them.” Together, the labels will undoubtedly reach all corners of the internet — and you can already see this enthusiastic chit-chat about the drop on Instagram.

Courtesy Of Banana Republic

While you can’t shop the collection until October, you can get a taste of what to expect by checking out this video on the retailer’s website. And don’t forget to bookmark this post, as we’ll update it with our favorite pieces from the collab once it’s released.