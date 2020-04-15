This Personalized Mother's Day Gift Idea Is Genius

For the mom who appreciates sentimental presents, personalized gifts for Mother’s Day is the way to go. Specifically when it comes to jewelry, as the pieces can become timeless everyday staples she wears close to her heart. As far as the pickings for this year goes, you have crystal-covered initial necklaces, engravable bar bracelets, and bespoke birthstone pieces. You'll be sure to find a talisman that's as heartfelt as it is on trend.

With the resurgence of the monogram comes a tidal wave of initial-bearing forever pieces, with both minimalist and maximalist jewelry styles in tow. If your mom’s a fan of Mila Kunis or Meghan Markle, consider gifting her a custom piece from celebrity favorite Maya Brenner. The brand's threaded gold earrings reconcile the beloved drop silhouette with any letter (or letters) of your choosing. Or, try Mateo’s statement initial ring, which utilizes a hidden illusion effect by encasing a pavé diamond-encrusted letter below shimmering quartz.

There are tons more jewelry to peruse through ahead. Make a decision quickly though, and consider putting in your order for express shipping, as Mother’s Day is almost here. She’s going to love whatever personalized piece you’ve selected for her because it comes straight from your heart.

