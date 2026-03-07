(The Shopping List)
Patent Leather Sneakers Are The 2026 Shoe Trend I’m Betting On
Dakota Johnson is a fan of the look.
I’ll admit I’m someone whose purchase decisions are easily swayed by celebrities. In other words, I’m quick to jump on a soon-to-be-viral item spotted on trendsetters like Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner, Jennifer Lawrence, and Dakota Johnson. (If it’s out of my budget, it simply lives rent-free in my brain.) So when Johnson wore patent leather sneakers in December, it was only a matter of time before I started shopping for my own pair.
The Materialists actor endorsed Adidas’ patent leather Samba sneakers, cementing the high-shine style’s rise in fashion. And according to Marina Larroudé, the founder of Larroudé, the look’s sudden popularity isn’t at all shocking. “I think we’re in a moment where women want comfort, but they don’t want to sacrifice polish,” the namesake footwear designer, who recently debuted her own take on the trend, tells me. “Patent leather gives you that instant elevation. It has this beautiful shine that feels intentional and styled, even when the silhouette is casual.”
As someone who rarely wears heels (I don’t want to deal with the pain!), the chic yet practical design resonates with my style. As such, I scoured the internet for the best patent leather sneakers out there. Scroll onward to find my top picks.
Above, Larroudé’s aforementioned sneakers. I already own the kicks in pink and can attest to how chic and comfortable they are.
With an eye-grabbing lug sole, these sneakers are unlike anything in my collection. Plus, the rich burgundy color feels refreshingly different.
On days when I’m rushing out the door, velcro-strap sneakers like these Steve Madden babies beat lacing up my other pairs.
The elongated tongue on these Alohas sneakers amps up their cool factor. Inspired by soccer shoes, the low-top silhouette feels especially current.
If these Samba sneakers have Johnson’s seal of approval, you best believe they’re worth every penny. Meanwhile, the dark green shade is a nice departure from classic neutrals.
It doesn’t get much brighter than these fiery red patent sneakers. I’d tone them down with a khaki trench coat and light-wash jeans.
Metallic silver patent leather sneakers have been trending for a few years now, and they don’t appear to be losing momentum any time soon.
Part Mary Jane, part sneaker, this Rag & Bone patent leather shoe is sweet and sporty in equal measure.
Though I’m typically not a big fan of chunky sneakers, these emerald green patent leather kicks from Prada are the exception. After all, the fashion house can do no wrong in my book.
Bright orange sneakers may sound ... extreme. But these Puma Speedcat shoes are undeniably cool.