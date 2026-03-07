I’ll admit I’m someone whose purchase decisions are easily swayed by celebrities. In other words, I’m quick to jump on a soon-to-be-viral item spotted on trendsetters like Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner, Jennifer Lawrence, and Dakota Johnson. (If it’s out of my budget, it simply lives rent-free in my brain.) So when Johnson wore patent leather sneakers in December, it was only a matter of time before I started shopping for my own pair.

The Materialists actor endorsed Adidas’ patent leather Samba sneakers, cementing the high-shine style’s rise in fashion. And according to Marina Larroudé, the founder of Larroudé, the look’s sudden popularity isn’t at all shocking. “I think we’re in a moment where women want comfort, but they don’t want to sacrifice polish,” the namesake footwear designer, who recently debuted her own take on the trend, tells me. “Patent leather gives you that instant elevation. It has this beautiful shine that feels intentional and styled, even when the silhouette is casual.”

As someone who rarely wears heels (I don’t want to deal with the pain!), the chic yet practical design resonates with my style. As such, I scoured the internet for the best patent leather sneakers out there. Scroll onward to find my top picks.

Larroudé Stella Sneaker $250 See On Larroudé Above, Larroudé’s aforementioned sneakers. I already own the kicks in pink and can attest to how chic and comfortable they are.

New Balance Gator Run Low-Top Sneakers $222 $169 See On Farfetch With an eye-grabbing lug sole, these sneakers are unlike anything in my collection. Plus, the rich burgundy color feels refreshingly different.

Steve Madden Viper $100 See On Steve Madden On days when I’m rushing out the door, velcro-strap sneakers like these Steve Madden babies beat lacing up my other pairs.

Alohas Tb.490 Club Patent Leather Sneakers $245 See On Alohas The elongated tongue on these Alohas sneakers amps up their cool factor. Inspired by soccer shoes, the low-top silhouette feels especially current.

Adidas Samba OG Shoes $100 See On Adidas If these Samba sneakers have Johnson’s seal of approval, you best believe they’re worth every penny. Meanwhile, the dark green shade is a nice departure from classic neutrals.

Pony KO-80 Low Patent $80 See On Pony It doesn’t get much brighter than these fiery red patent sneakers. I’d tone them down with a khaki trench coat and light-wash jeans.

Autry Medalist Low Sneakers $287 $161 See On Farfetch Metallic silver patent leather sneakers have been trending for a few years now, and they don’t appear to be losing momentum any time soon.

Rag & Bone Emilee Mary Jane Runner Sneakers $348 Emilee Mary Jane Runner Sneakers See On Shopbop Part Mary Jane, part sneaker, this Rag & Bone patent leather shoe is sweet and sporty in equal measure.

Prada America's Cup Sneaker $925 See On Nordstrom Though I’m typically not a big fan of chunky sneakers, these emerald green patent leather kicks from Prada are the exception. After all, the fashion house can do no wrong in my book.