When you’re raised by a mother known for her lavish annual holiday parties and over-the-top seasonal decor, a love for the holidays is literally engrained in your DNA. Just ask Paris Hilton.

“Kathy Hilton is the queen of Christmas, the queen of decorating, and just making memories so special,” says Hilton to the The Zoe Report. Now, as a mother of two, the OG influencer is happily accepting the torch from her predecessor, leaning into the holiday spirit in her own stylish way. This year, she’s starting with pajamas.

In partnership with Old Navy, Hilton is one of the faces of the brand’s new Jingle Jet campaign (which also includes Meg Stalter, Charli D’Amelio, and True Whitaker) promoting the limited edition Jingle Jammies, which come in sizes and styles for every member of the family, including pets. In addition to starring in the campaign, Hilton collaborated on a special style, featuring a playful print of her dogs decked out in holiday garb.

“I just think that's so cute to have all your babies and your fur babies all matching for the Christmas card and opening all the Christmas presents in the morning,” says Hilton of the sleep sets. “And throughout the month of December, me and the babies and my husband, we love being cozy and doing movie nights and just chilling in our cozy outfits.”

But, in true Paris fashion, Hilton doesn’t shy away from a good party outfit, and for winter festivities, she plans to turn up the sparkle. “I love dressing on theme, so I love to wear a lot of red, a lot of green, and just total Christmas vibes during the holidays,” she says. “And then of course sparkles in any color, yeah, because I think that everyone should sparkle during the holidays.”

(+) Courtesy of Old Navy (+) Courtesy of Old Navy INFO 1/2

Hilton also supports some good old-fashioned seasonal indulgences in the form of Mariah Carey playlists, (“She is another queen of Christmas”), holiday movies (Home Alone is a favorite), and gifts. At the top of her holiday wishlist? Chanel, of course. “I love when my husband gets me Chanel, and then I love when my kids make me handmade gifts at school,” she says. “So anything that's sentimental really means a lot to me.”

As for what she plans on gifting this year, Hilton will be stocking up friends and family with goodies from her own brands, which casts a wide net across beauty, fashion, and lifestyle. “I just came out with my new Parívie Smooth & Brighten Collagen Hydrogel Eye Masks, which I am obsessed with,” says Hilton, referencing her beauty label, which launched in spring of last year. “So I'll definitely be giving everyone the new eye patches, the collection of my skin care, and then my newest fragrance just launched as well called Iconic Queen, and it is such a gorgeous set. I have so many different products in my product line, from my skin care to my perfume, to my cookware, to my clothing, handbag. I basically make every type of product you can imagine.”

Ahead, shop Hilton’s limited edition Jingle Jammies to help you — and your family — get into the holiday spirit.