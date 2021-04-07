These New, Lightweight Linen Pants Will Replace Your Winter Sweats

An end to the COVID-19 pandemic is on the horizon, which means now would be a good time to start planning your outfits for when you reemerge into society. For many, retiring the comfy loungewear and sweatpants-adjacent styles that were your sartorial saving grace during the murky months of quarantine might be difficult. Hopefully, Parachute’s new linen loungewear collection will help ease the transition from a lax, “No one sees me anymore except for my cat” dressing mindset into a more presentable fashion headspace fit for the real world. The home essentials and bedding brand is known for its supremely comfortable products and its latest clothing collection features an array of breathable, linen pieces that will serve as substitutes for your go-to sweats.

“I think the desire to dress comfortably is not going anywhere. Our Linen Loungewear Collection is ideal for transitioning into warmer weather and is a nice way to take some baby steps back into the world with both comfort and style,” says Parachute Founder Ariel Kaye to TZR. Parachute’s new collection of linen items, which includes breezy trousers, a lightweight button-down, and a pair of relaxed shorts, acts as a way to bring the comfort of home with you as you venture back out into the world. “Plus, we’re not quite ready for jeans just yet,” Kaye admits.

All pieces in the collection are made of 100 percent European flax linen, a material that’s similar but a slightly heavier version than the fabric used for Parachute’s signature bedding. “We use linen throughout our entire assortment, so it made perfect sense to continue that with loungewear,” says Kaye. The new selection of linen pieces is the second loungewear collection from the home goods brand. Parachute debuted its first foray into loungewear, the Waffle Lounge Set, back in fall of 2020. “We’re a brand that believes comfort is a lifestyle. It starts at home and extends to other parts of our day-to-day life — loungewear is a natural extension of that,” says Kaye.

“We are big believers in versatility, so this assortment includes four separate pieces for women that can be mixed and matched, as well as a robe and sleep shirt.” As for the styling specifics on the versatile items Kaye mentioned, both the Linen Pant and Linen Top make for comfy options that can double as business casual staples. Style the breezy pants with a blouse or sweater for an easy, put-together vibe, or pair the linen button-up with structured trousers for an effortless yet professional look.

The linen collection starts at $49 for the Linen Tank and rounds out at $99 for both the Linen Sleep Shirt and Unisex Linen Robe. All garments come in clay, bone, and coal colorways — neutral hues that will make for an easy palette to work with no matter how rusty your styling skills are. Scroll to shop the lightweight and breezy linen collection, below, or browse at parachutehome.com.

