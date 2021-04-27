Pamela Love doesn’t do anything with a half-hearted effort. Ever since she started making jewelry pieces in her Brooklyn, New York City apartment back in 2008, her work has been all about quality, sustainability, and craftsmanship — and she has the accolades from CFDA and Vogue to back this up. Now, just in time for bridal season, the jewelry brand has launched the Pamela Love Ceremonial collection aka the coolest engagement ring and wedding band offerings. The pieces are not your typical, cookie-cutter designs— think half-braided bands and textured rings.

“After years of creating one-off custom bridal and commitment pieces for clients, I felt it was time to create this collection, to celebrate commitment, ceremony, and love of all kinds,” Love said in a statement. “What I tried to capture in my first Ceremonial collection [is] that idea of lives weaving together and creating an imperfect beauty.”

In working on the collection, Love spent some time looking examining, and getting inspired by, ancient jewelry from Byzantine and Hellenistic periods. She thought about the meaning of love, marriage, and tried to convey the idea of intertwining souls via the braided and woven pieces in the new collection. “I spent months on each individual ring until they felt right to me, obsessing over every texture, every mark, every highlight,” the jeweler tells TZR. “It was a really intimate process that brought me back to my early days of creating jewelry.”

The range is comprised of nine engagement rings and five wedding bands, priced anywhere from $1,500 for a simple braided wedding band to $45,000 for a diamond-encrusted engagement ring. All styles were handmade at the jeweler’s home base in Brooklyn with either recycled or fairly-mined 18K gold and ethically-mined, HRD certified diamonds. (According to Love, she sourced these diamonds from a De Beers Sightholder, who passes all the Best Practice principal audits.) Each of the pieces took several months to make. The process started from sketches and wax carvings then went to casting the pieces in metal and refining them before finally setting the stone in.

