This Is The Anti-Wedding Gown Brides Will Want To Wear

Designer Prabal Gurung’s dresses have been spotted on every celebrity, and in every retailer, imaginable. There’s the red cocktail dress Michelle Obama wore to the 2010 White House Correspondents’ Dinner — she looked stunning — and then all the celebs who wore Gurung’s designs to the 2018 Met Gala. When there’s an important event, you can always rely on his creations. And perhaps no singular occasion is more important in one’s life than a wedding. Hence, this week, Gurung debuted his 2022 bridal collection. It’s his first foray into this area, and the pieces already look like they’ll be scooped up quickly by brides next year.

Gurung revealed that after years of designing clothes for awards shows and other major Hollywood events, it fully helped him to understand what brides wanted to wear on their big day. "I needed to get to know the psyche of what someone goes through when the spotlight is on them — hence I felt ready and prepared to launch a bridal collection now," said the designer to Brides. As in-person weddings slowly resume, too, this new endeavor for the brand couldn't have come at a better time.

The bridal collection is titled "A Love Letter." The Nepalese-American designer shared in a press release that this line is for brides who grasp what it is to love someone and behold a special kind of self-love for themselves. You can expect 12 different looks in the collection. A ballroom gown feels new thanks to a detachable bejeweled sheer top while a tiered gown becomes a micro mini, ideal for a bride who wants to make a statement at the ceremony then dance the night away at the reception. There’s a white suit with 1970s bell-bottom pants — a modern choice for the anti-dress bride.

Other wedding day attire knockouts include a halter-neck ensemble with petal-like detailing on the straps and a corseted tiered gown with a pleated skirt. Arguably best of all are the lace trains, suitable for those obsessed with the late Princess Diana's 25-foot long train wedding gown. The dresses range in price from just under $3,000 to approximately $10,000 and will be available in sizes 0 to 14 (with larger sizes available on request) in October of this year.

Ahead, scroll through TZR’s favorites from Gurung's new bridal collection. If you’re a bride-to-be, make a mental note of which one you’d personally like to try on come fall.

