Over-the-knee boots aren't footwear for the faint of heart. This unapologetic shoe trend climbs to the top of the trend cycle every few seasons, albeit in revised iterations (though Stuart Weitzman's iconic 5050 boots remain unflappingly beloved). And so the time has come again to dive headfirst into this statement-making look. Fall 2020's over-the-knee boot trend is a refreshed reminder that footwear that extends over the knee is a stylish and practical investment well worth your while.

"Fall 2020 runways were filled with knee-high and over-the-knee footwear, with many brands taking an updated approach on the trend," Shopbop's Fashion Director Caroline Maguire tells TZR. "Some of my favorites included Khaite’s metallic boots, the slouchy OTK boots in both leather and satin from Proenza Schouler, and of course, the chunky lug sole styles from Ganni."

Designers in all of the major fashion week cities endorsed the trend and also proved its versatility — styling the footwear with both romantic and sporty looks with equal gusto. "It’s all about juxtaposition when dressing for this season and I love that this footwear trend can be styled with both feminine and masculine ready to wear pieces," Maguire adds. "It’s a trend that will not only get you through the fall season but well through winter, all while being wearable and practical."

Though winter is on its way out, it's arguably a good time of year to buy a pair of boots (AKA hit those sales up and invest in your future wardrobe). You can easily style them with Bermuda shorts or layered under a pencil skirt or dress to make them work for warmer months.

Ahead, see more inspiring runway looks that incorporated over-the-knee boots into their Fall 2020 collection and shop the trend now to get a head start.

Over-The-Knee Boot Trend: Bottega Veneta

Shutterstock

If there's one lesson to be learned from the last year, it's that if Bottega Veneta says an accessory is cool, everyone else will follow. The brand's creative director Daniel Lee translated the brand's sought-over square toe into skin tight leather boots and included silver chain anklets on top (a separate trend in the making, no doubt).

Over-The-Knee Boot Trend: Tory Burch

WWD/Shutterstock

Over-the-knee boots also happen to jive well with another trend that's peaking at the moment: tucking your pants into your boots — as illustrated above on the Tory Burch runway from New York Fashion Week. The two nod to an equestrian aesthetic that pairs well with a flouncy top and elegant trench coat.

Over-The-Knee Boot Trend: Oscar de la Renta

Leave it to Oscar de la Renta to design a dress that when styled with coordinated boots feels fitting for an extravagant evening affair. The use of velvet texture on both pieces is a nuanced take on the trend, one that would work especially well during holiday party season.

Over-The-Knee Boot Trend: Saint Laurent

WWD/Shutterstock

High octane texture was the name of the game on the Saint Laurent runway during Paris Fashion Week. Anthony Vaccarello sent models down the runway in liquid latex looks that didn't stop at the clothing but included shiny OTK footwear moments, as well. This trend may not work in the boardroom, but come fall these are the shoes you'll see peppered all over your favorite street style sites. For a more approachable take, wear them with a '70s-inspired floral midi dress.

