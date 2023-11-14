As I write TZR’s monthly On The Pulse series (if this is your time first here, welcome!), I think I may sound like a broken record to my coworkers, slacking them something along the lines of, “Wow, there’s so much going on.” And while I always mean it (October was truly a whirlwind), I’d argue this month is the busiest and most exciting so far this year. Case in point: We’re not even halfway through November yet, and there’s already tons of fashion news to cover, from first-ever brand collaborations to holiday campaigns.

Let’s kick off the convo with the latest brand partnerships. For starters, Sporty & Rich and Adidas are continuing their partnership with a third collection. In their newest drop, the label’s reimagined Adidas’ iconic Stan Smith sneaker. “Arriving in an all-white make-up and swapping out the sneaker’s classic leather upper for a canvas construction, the Stan Smith Sporty & Rich features green accents, including a Trefoil on the lateral and Sporty & Rich lettering on the tongue,” Emily Oberg, the founder of Sporty & Rich, said in a press release. And if you’re a pet parent (me, me, me!), you’ve likely already caught wind of the buzzy Sandy Liang and Little Beast collaboration, which dropped on Nov. 10. Matching bubblegum pink knits for you and your furry friend? It’s a yes for us.

And because the holidays are drawing near, luxury labels are beginning to release their seasonal campaigns. Burberry, for one, just dropped its newest imagery, with adorable animals fronting the ads. That’s right, the British fashion house skipped models this year and instead shot dogs and ducks alongside its holiday accessories, including fuzzy mules, silk scarves, and plaid blankets.

Ahead, read up on November’s top fashion news, and continue checking back as we’ll update this news feed throughout the month.

Susan Alexandra Releases Its Judaica Collection

On Nov. 6, beloved New York-based accessories label Susan Alexandra launched its Judaica collection. “In light of the current climate, Susan Alexandra embraces the Jewish concept of Tikkun Olam, or ‘repairing the world,’ infusing her creations with hope, love, and a commitment to healing,” the statement explains. “At the heart of this collection are beautifully crafted menorahs, mezuzahs, dreidels, and yarmulkes, each adorned with Susan Alexandra's signature use of vibrant colors and humor, rich with symbols of the Jewish heritage.”

A few standout looks from the assortment? A dirty martini menorah and sterling silver “Chutzpah” bracelet. What’s more, proceeds from the brand’s newest collection will go to World Central Kitchen, an organization committed to providing meals to people in need during humanitarian, climate, and community crises.

Burberry Drops Its Holiday Campaign

Burberry’s creative director Daniel Lee’s first holiday campaign with the luxury label was one we won’t soon forget. Shot by Roe Ethridge, the campaign shows playful imagery like a duck next to a sleek, soft yellow bag and a beagle pictured with a furry shoe. The duck was a fitting choice for the brand, as it has been a signature Burberry symbol since Lee took the helm (remember the yellow duck print for Fall/Winter 2023?).

Valentino Opens Its New Flagship Store

The next time you’re in the Upper East Side, make sure to stop into Valentino’s new flagship store, which officially opened its doors on Nov. 8. Located at 654 Madison Ave, the boutique has three floors, with each focusing on "a distinctive visual narrative based on chromatic compositions and carefully curated materials palettes, with special attention given to the Maison’s iconic use of red through an exploration of some of its most vivid declinations,” said the press release. Inside, you’ll find ready-to-wear, menswear, accessories, and footwear. Plus, the building’s mezzanine has temporary art displays, which feature work from various galleries and institutions.

Sporty & Rich Launches Third Collection with Adidas

Did you miss the past two Sporty & Rich and Adidas collections? Great news: You have another chance to get your hands on a look (or a few), as the duo are back at it again for a third drop. Available to shop on Nov. 10, the assortment is “an ode to vintage aesthetic as well as holistic rest and replenishment, offering the return of the Samba OG Sporty & Rich colorways: white with burgundy accents and white with mustard yellow accents,” the press release says. In addition to the beloved kicks, the collection includes other athleisure essentials, like crewnecks, hoodies, pants, tees, and accents.

Jenny Bird & Favorite Daughter Release A Collection

If your jewelry box could use some new everyday pieces, the Jenny Bird and Favorite Daughter collection will surely have just the thing. Available on Nov. 7, the limited-edition lineup features gold and silver sets, which feature a pair of hoops and a single, hand-formed ear cuff. “Our collaboration with Favorite Daughter was a natural fit given their expertise in core wardrobe curation," namesake jewelry designer Jenny Bird says in the press release. “Our modern hoop earrings and ear cuff are cool and effortless — something that aligns beautifully with both brands.”

Merlette Introduces Its Pre-Spring 2024 Denim & Jersey Collection

Get your credit cards out: Merlette’s pre-spring 2024 denim and jersey collection, which drops on Nov. 15, is now available for pre-order. The assortment includes four denim silhouettes (a fitted straight-leg, cropped wide-leg, relaxed shorts, and a jean jacket), priced from $300 to $480, as well as a selection of 100% cotton tees ranging from $140 to $180.

Completedworks Partners With Dover Street Market

London-based label Completedworks and Dover Street Market have come together for an exclusive seven-piece capsule collection, priced from $335 to $545. Made from recycled silver and brass plated with 18k gold, the drop includes luxe pieces like a knotted chain necklace, mismatched drop earrings, and understated bangle.

As of Nov 2., the pieces are featured in store installations in Dover Street Market’s New York and Los Angeles locations. “Dover Street Market was one of the earliest supporters of Completedworks, putting us in their stores across the world and giving us a platform to explore our creativity and ideas. It’s been special to have the opportunity to collaborate on an exclusive capsule,” Anna Jewsbury, atistic director at Completedworks, states in a press release.

Hello & La Ligne x Oetker Collaborate On A Collection

On Nov. 8, New York-based label La Ligne and Oetker Collection, the hospitality brand behind Masterpiece Hotels, launched limited-edition pajamas. “This collaboration is the perfect marriage between one of La Ligne’s most recognizable items, the Bonne Nuit Pajamas, and Oetker’s dreamy locations, resulting in the ultimate escapism, blending comfort and sophistication in perfect harmony,” Molly Howard, CEO of La Ligne, lays out in a statement. The sleepwear ($250) is decorated with symbols that nod to the Masterpiece Hotels locations, like a China teapot for The Lanesborough in London and a vintage Volkswagen, the signature ride at Brenners Park-Hotel & Spa in Baden-Baden.

Sandy Liang & Little Beast Team Up For A Collab

Sandy Liang fans will lose it over the brand’s first-ever pet collection with Little Beast. The products hit sites on Nov. 10, and to no one’s surprise, they’re going incredibly fast. Luckily, a few styles are still up for grabs — see the aforementioned pink sweaters and bow-adorned tote bag. Fingers crossed for a restock! In the meantime, get your hands on a coordinating look and be prepared to garner attention as you stroll around the neighborhood with your fur baby.

Cariuma & Marie Kondo Launch A Sneaker

On Nov. 9, eco-friendly sneaker brand Cariuma released a sneaker in partnership with Marie Kondo. Featuring the footwear company’s fan-favorite OCA Low silhouette (which currently has a waitlist of 109k people!), the kicks are covered in cute, teeny-tiny star motifs. Add these comfy, cool style to your sneaker rotation — you won’t regret it.

Cleobella & Katherine Schwarzenegger Collaboration On Second Collection

On Nov. 1, ethically-made label Cleobella and author Katherine Schwarzenegger released their second collaboration, this time honing in on holiday-ready clothing, loungewear, and kitchenware. “One of my favorite parts of having daughters is being able to have mommy and me matching moments and that’s why we designed this collection to have minis to all the outfits. I can’t wait to match my girls for a holiday party and lounging around the house over the cozy holiday season,” Schwarzenegger shares in the press release.