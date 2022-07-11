(Shopping)

PSA: Long Denim Shorts Are A Surprisingly Sophisticated Look

The staple you didn’t know you needed.

By Alison Syrett
@lucaspossiede for @tamumcpherson
tamu mcpherson in long denim shorts
Micro jean cut-offs may have an edgy “I’m with the band attitude,” but if you want to look cool and chic? Nothing beats a pair of long denim shorts. Ahead, 12 perfect options you can dress up and down throughout the summer heat.@laurencaruso_
