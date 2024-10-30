When it comes to Halloween, Hailey Bieber usually isn’t one to wait until the 31st to reveal her top-tier costume. Instead, she turns the holiday into a week-long marathon featuring multiple recreations of iconic characters (last Halloween, she took on Pebbles Flintstone, Carmen Electra from Scary Movie, and all four Mean Girls roles). But this year, much to her fans’ surprise, the multi-hyphenate is breaking tradition. While out in L.A. on October 29, instead of donning a spooky set, Bieber styled the ultimate fall-ready outfit, which spotlighted multiple cool-girl shades of brown.

Rather than hitting up a star-studded Halloween party, Hailey and her husband, Justin savored some much-deserved R&R at Pellequr, a luxury spa in Beverly Hills. Before their couple’s treatments, they were snapped by the paparazzi in laidback looks. Hailey, for one, started her ensemble with a white T-shirt — perhaps her go-to Kelly Crop Slim Fit Tee from celeb-approved label, LESET. Overtop the basic, she layered a brown leather bomber jacket, complete with baggy sleeves and silver hardware. Underneath her arm peeked one of Loewe’s best-selling handbags: the Flamenco Clutch Bag. Out of the style’s numerous color-ways, Hailey chose the khaki version. Coincidentally, her Loewe piece coordinated to her pleated trousers in a similar light brown tone. From there, the Rhode Skin founder slipped on chunky auburn loafers — her signature shoes all year round. She accessorized with some of her trusty staples, most notably a Carhartt baseball cap, micro-mini gold hoop earrings, and paparazzi-blocking sunglasses.

SPOT / BACKGRID

On the off chance that Hailey doesn’t dress up for Halloween, thankfully you have her most recent ‘fit to source style inspo from this season. Spice up your autumnal wardrobe by shopping the curated edit below. Take it from Hailey: You can never have too many neutral numbers.