While some may view Labor Day as the unofficial fall kickoff, for me, New York Fashion Week in September signifies the start of the cold-weather season. For seven days, NYC is flooded with designers and fashion insiders eager to showcase and preview the spring/summer collections for the following year. As an LA girl who habitually travels for fashion festivities, this particular post-summer event injects me with renewed energy and inspiration, so I like to plan accordingly — and, yes, I’m referring to my outfits.

While I’m typically a carry-on-only kinda girl, NYFW and its bevy of shows and events — not to mention the unpredictable NYC weather — required some extra options in the wardrobe department — two suitcases worth. (Shoutout to United Polaris, which not only allowed for two free checked bags, but also the most seamless and easy check-in process ever). My overall strategy was not unlike past seasons, in that I wanted to ensure my outfits were sustainable and comfortable enough for long days of show-hopping and late-night events, but also style-forward.

I’m a proud maximalist, so my looks for the week saw no shortage of high-octane color, prints, and fun textures. That said, I ensured each look was grounded with sensible footwear and accessories. To keep things fresh and fun, I sourced my looks from designer rental app Louvelle as well as my go-to labels like Damson Madder, RIXO, Barbour, and Frye.

Ahead, see how I navigated the treacherous streets of New York Fashion Week while keeping my signature style and comfort intact.

September 9

Angela Melero

While not the official start date of fashion week, Sept. 9 saw a slew of high-profile (albeit off-calendar) shows from Cult Gaia, Ralph Lauren, Rachel Comey, and Coach (which was celebrating its 85th anniversary). Knowing the days ahead would be strenuous and long, I wanted to kick things off on a practical and comfortable note, while maintaining some refinement and elegance. RIXO’s new fall dress roster fit the bill for pieces that are both easy and elevated. I particularly gravitated toward a floor-length slip style with lace trim and ribbon detailing. It read very “whimsigoth,” an aesthetic that’s seemingly dominating the chillier months ahead, thanks to Practical Magic 2. I grounded the dress with more utilitarian boots, courtesy of my go-to brand Frye.

September 10

Angela Melero

The official kickoff to fashion week was definitely my busiest. In addition to an eight-hour marathon of shows including Henry Zankov’s debut at Diane Von Furstenberg, Tommy Hilfiger, Kallmeyer, and Tory Burch, I also had a number of work meetings and appointments to hit. So, once again, I prioritized sensibility, especially amidst the unusually warm New York temps. To allow for some ventilation, I opted for a high-low cotton skirt from outerwear brand Barbour, topped off with an apron-style sleeveless top from Damson Madder’s new fall collection. Adding some sleek edge were the Western-inspired Parker boots from Schutz (which kept my feet pain-free after a long day of walking and subway travel).

September 11

(+) Angela Melero (+) Angela Melero INFO 1/2

I decided to reserve my flashiest ensembles for mid-week, when my daily schedule allowed for outfit changes. For Sept. 11, which included shows for especially whimsical brands like Wiederhoeft, Christian Cowan, and Kim Shui, I wanted my ensemble to match the vibrant energy. I opted for a printed long silk blouse from Valentino Resort 2025 (which included a fabulous feathered scarf), Alessandro Michele's debut collection for the label. (I rented the rare piece from invite-only rental app Louvelle, my latest obsession thanks to its impeccable curation of designer and vintage finds). I layered the top over a sheer tunic and my go-to Frye boots.

September 12

Angela Melero

I live for a vintage moment, and this beaded mini dress (also scouted from the Louvelle app) made for an especially special Saturday. As I bopped around to view collections from Altuzarra, 7 For All Mankind, Anna Sui, and Tibi, this ensemble kept up with me, thanks to my comfy Marc Nolan Mary Jane Lug Slingbacks and breathable knee socks from Swedish Stockings.