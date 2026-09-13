(Style)
A Maximalist’s Guide To Dressing For New York Fashion Week
How this LA editor packed and prepped.
While some may view Labor Day as the unofficial fall kickoff, for me, New York Fashion Week in September signifies the start of the cold-weather season. For seven days, NYC is flooded with designers and fashion insiders eager to showcase and preview the spring/summer collections for the following year. As an LA girl who habitually travels for fashion festivities, this particular post-summer event injects me with renewed energy and inspiration, so I like to plan accordingly — and, yes, I’m referring to my outfits.
While I’m typically a carry-on-only kinda girl, NYFW and its bevy of shows and events — not to mention the unpredictable NYC weather — required some extra options in the wardrobe department — two suitcases worth. (Shoutout to United Polaris, which not only allowed for two free checked bags, but also the most seamless and easy check-in process ever). My overall strategy was not unlike past seasons, in that I wanted to ensure my outfits were sustainable and comfortable enough for long days of show-hopping and late-night events, but also style-forward.
I’m a proud maximalist, so my looks for the week saw no shortage of high-octane color, prints, and fun textures. That said, I ensured each look was grounded with sensible footwear and accessories. To keep things fresh and fun, I sourced my looks from designer rental app Louvelle as well as my go-to labels like Damson Madder, RIXO, Barbour, and Frye.
Ahead, see how I navigated the treacherous streets of New York Fashion Week while keeping my signature style and comfort intact.
September 9
While not the official start date of fashion week, Sept. 9 saw a slew of high-profile (albeit off-calendar) shows from Cult Gaia, Ralph Lauren, Rachel Comey, and Coach (which was celebrating its 85th anniversary). Knowing the days ahead would be strenuous and long, I wanted to kick things off on a practical and comfortable note, while maintaining some refinement and elegance. RIXO’s new fall dress roster fit the bill for pieces that are both easy and elevated. I particularly gravitated toward a floor-length slip style with lace trim and ribbon detailing. It read very “whimsigoth,” an aesthetic that’s seemingly dominating the chillier months ahead, thanks to Practical Magic 2. I grounded the dress with more utilitarian boots, courtesy of my go-to brand Frye.
September 10
The official kickoff to fashion week was definitely my busiest. In addition to an eight-hour marathon of shows including Henry Zankov’s debut at Diane Von Furstenberg, Tommy Hilfiger, Kallmeyer, and Tory Burch, I also had a number of work meetings and appointments to hit. So, once again, I prioritized sensibility, especially amidst the unusually warm New York temps. To allow for some ventilation, I opted for a high-low cotton skirt from outerwear brand Barbour, topped off with an apron-style sleeveless top from Damson Madder’s new fall collection. Adding some sleek edge were the Western-inspired Parker boots from Schutz (which kept my feet pain-free after a long day of walking and subway travel).
September 11
I decided to reserve my flashiest ensembles for mid-week, when my daily schedule allowed for outfit changes. For Sept. 11, which included shows for especially whimsical brands like Wiederhoeft, Christian Cowan, and Kim Shui, I wanted my ensemble to match the vibrant energy. I opted for a printed long silk blouse from Valentino Resort 2025 (which included a fabulous feathered scarf), Alessandro Michele's debut collection for the label. (I rented the rare piece from invite-only rental app Louvelle, my latest obsession thanks to its impeccable curation of designer and vintage finds). I layered the top over a sheer tunic and my go-to Frye boots.
September 12
I live for a vintage moment, and this beaded mini dress (also scouted from the Louvelle app) made for an especially special Saturday. As I bopped around to view collections from Altuzarra, 7 For All Mankind, Anna Sui, and Tibi, this ensemble kept up with me, thanks to my comfy Marc Nolan Mary Jane Lug Slingbacks and breathable knee socks from Swedish Stockings.