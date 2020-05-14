STAUD never does anything halfway — so when the brand began charting its foray into the burgeoning activewear space, it knew it'd need just the right partner-in-crime. With a meticulous eye for fashion and function (as solidified by stylish fans like Kaia Gerber and Emma Roberts), New Balance was the it-brand for STAUD to form its dream team with. So, when you fast-forward to this week, it's no surprise that the arrival of the New Balance x STAUD collaboration is being tracked by nearly fashion girl. Rife with summer-ready hues and beach-y motifs, it's the one you'll want to get, now, as to keep on hand all season.

Starting Thursday, you'll be able to pick through the must-get collection, which boasts a hearty assortment of tanks, shorts, and sneakers (retrofitted New Balance 997's, to be exact). The collection reconciles both brands' average price points, starting at $60 and spanning up to $230. The aesthetic choices are consistent with STAUD's ready-to-wear collections — high necklines, bold contrast-trims, and, always, some element of surprise. In their matching navy set, that "surprise" is found along each hemline, where different hues are alternated (mango, lemon, and bubblegum) for an extra-punchy look. The same shades can be found in their remix of the NB 997 sneaker, which you can style with other collection pieces, or, wear with your everyday normcore uniform as a way of inviting some welcomed color into it. There's even a few key outwear styles, including a plushy, candy pink tunic and a two-toned raincoat.

COURTESY OF STAUD X NEW BALANCE COURTESY OF STAUD X NEW BALANCE COURTESY OF STAUD X NEW BALANCE

Sarah Staudinger, co-founder and Creative Director behind her self-titled brand, waxed poetic on the partnership: “We are so excited to align with New Balance on our first ever activewear collection. Part of our brand identity has always been to create timeless fashion pieces for the modern woman, so working with a heritage brand such as New Balance, who’s been around since 1906, felt like a perfect collaboration.”

The collection is live on STAUD's site, and the iconic sneaker is already selling out — so browse ahead, and act fast.