(Shopping)

Fashion Insiders Share Their Recs For Chic Mother's Day Gifts

You’ll probably want these pieces, too.

by Kelsey Stewart
Courtesy Of Amrit Tietz
Mother's Day gifts
We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

No one deserves to be pampered more than a mom. Because after all they do and sacrifice for their children, how could one not return the love? Now that Mother’s Day is nigh, you may be contemplating the best way to show your mom just how much she means to you. Yes, flowers and a sweet card are probably enough to fill her heart with joy, but this year, consider switching things up with an incredibly high-style gift. To cut through all the noise, industry insiders, ranging from fashion directors to brand founders, shared their recs.

Shopbop’s Senior Fashion Director Caroline Maguire echoes the above sentiment, telling TZR, “Think about gifts that showcase your appreciation for their time, love, and devotion.” The expert adds that you could splurge on something she’s had her eye on — perhaps a designer bag or leather watch — but probably wouldn’t buy herself. “Whether the gift is big or small, it will mean the world to her as long as you put the thought into it!” Meanwhile, Marissa Galante Frank, Bloomingdale’s fashion director, suggests a luxe bauble. “Fine jewelry makes a timeless and meaningful Mother’s Day gift — effortlessly blending luxury with sentiment,” she says.

Speaking of sumptuous gems, Amrit Tietz, a content creator and co-founder of Spread the Jelly, an editorial platform that focuses on motherhood, reveals her dream jewelry gift. “If the sky's the limit, the BVLGARI Serpenti,” the New Yorker adds, referring to the label’s stunning gold watch.

Scroll ahead for 11 fashion-forward pieces insiders suggest buying for your mom or mother figure in your life.

Prada
Satin And Metallic Leather Pumps
$1,250
Namesake designer Lisa Folawiyo has her sights set on Prada’s metallic leather pumps. “I absolutely love them because not only are they a stunning pair that look so good on the feet, they are timeless and edgy at the same time!” she tells TZR.
Savette
Symmetry Pochette Leather And Mesh Tote
$1,290
Alexandra Benezra, the founder of communications agency ASB PR and new fashion line Selvi, would be thrilled to receive Savette’s Symmetry Pochette this year. “Its minimalist design paired with the unexpected mesh detail feels fresh and modern, making it an effortless statement piece for day or night,” she says.
Luv AJ
The Pear Double Bezel Charm Necklace
$99
Lauren Levinger, co-founder of Spread the Jelly, has been eager for a custom piece of jewelry that symbolizes her journey into motherhood. “I’ve been meaning to get something made that incorporates both my son’s and my birthstones and have wanted something like that since he was born a few years ago,” she explains, adding that Luv AJ is one destination for personalized jewelry.
Miu Miu
Women's Sunglasses
$489
Dana Avidan Cohn, Macy’s director of editorial content merchandising and strategy, would love a pair of stylish sunglasses — these Miu Miu babies, in particular. “These are so classic and will go with everything,” the expert says.