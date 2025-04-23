No one deserves to be pampered more than a mom. Because after all they do and sacrifice for their children, how could one not return the love? Now that Mother’s Day is nigh, you may be contemplating the best way to show your mom just how much she means to you. Yes, flowers and a sweet card are probably enough to fill her heart with joy, but this year, consider switching things up with an incredibly high-style gift. To cut through all the noise, industry insiders, ranging from fashion directors to brand founders, shared their recs.

Shopbop’s Senior Fashion Director Caroline Maguire echoes the above sentiment, telling TZR, “Think about gifts that showcase your appreciation for their time, love, and devotion.” The expert adds that you could splurge on something she’s had her eye on — perhaps a designer bag or leather watch — but probably wouldn’t buy herself. “Whether the gift is big or small, it will mean the world to her as long as you put the thought into it!” Meanwhile, Marissa Galante Frank, Bloomingdale’s fashion director, suggests a luxe bauble. “Fine jewelry makes a timeless and meaningful Mother’s Day gift — effortlessly blending luxury with sentiment,” she says.

Speaking of sumptuous gems, Amrit Tietz, a content creator and co-founder of Spread the Jelly, an editorial platform that focuses on motherhood, reveals her dream jewelry gift. “If the sky's the limit, the BVLGARI Serpenti,” the New Yorker adds, referring to the label’s stunning gold watch.

Scroll ahead for 11 fashion-forward pieces insiders suggest buying for your mom or mother figure in your life.