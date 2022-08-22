The Rule-Breaking Request Jennifer Lopez Had For Guests At Her Wedding

You’ve likely noticed that Bennifer’s wedding is all over the news — and for good reason. For starters, this was the second time the couple got married. (The first ceremony took place in Las Vegas about a month ago, in July 2022.) Secondly, the ceremony was held at Affleck’s estate in Riceboro, Georgia, where the two were originally set to wed in their first engagement in 2003. Another notable aspect of Jennifer Lopez’s wedding was the guest dress code. All attendees — including Lopez and Affleck’s children — wore white, thus breaking the unspoken rule for wedding guest attire.

According to the insights provided to Entertainment Tonight by an anonymous source, the outfits at Bennifer’s bridal ceremony truly ran the gamut. Some guests wore the traditional, wedding-appropriate formal attire, while others opted for markedly more casual looks. “Everyone is dressed in white with most women in white dresses and gowns, and most men in white suits, a majority in linen material, but the dress code features a wide variety,” the source said. “Some men are in white shorts and sneakers and there is a female guest in a white fringe leather jacket and sparkly cowboy hat.” Furthermore, film director Kevin Smith confirmed the wedding’s all-white theme by sharing a photo of himself, his wife, and friends, all dressed in white, on Instagram.

Traditionally, white attire is considered a no-go for wedding guests, as the color is reserved for the bride to wear at the ceremony. The rule is meant to make sure no attendee distracts attention from the newlywed couple. As such, Lopez made a risky, rule-breaking request for her guests. Still, the daring move didn’t take away from her bridal look whatsoever. (In case you haven’t seen the photos yet, Lopez walked down the aisle in a lavish couture gown with an ultra long, flowing train, courtesy of Ralph Lauren.) Indeed, only J.Lo can wear the same color as her wedding guest and still stand out from the crowd!