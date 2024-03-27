Few feelings ignite more panic than running behind because you don’t know what to wear. File away some fail-safe outfit ideas to fall back on with TZR’s Fashionably Late series, where we tap our favorite tastemakers for the looks they reach for in a rush — and, naturally, the exact products you need to follow suit.

Flip through the pages of any major magazine — see Vogue, Harper’s Bazaar, Elle, etc. — and there’s a good chance you’ll come across a photo of model Fei Fei Sun. Over the years, the Weifang-born beauty has fronted numerous campaigns for big industry players like Louis Vuitton, Chloé, Loewe, and Chanel. But when she’s not behind the flashing cameras striking a pose in high-end designer looks? As it turns out, Sun’s signature style is surprisingly laid-back and unfussy.

As someone who is constantly running off to a work meeting or industry event, Sun understands the importance of finding a simple, no-fail outfit formula to rely on. And for the runway regular (catch her in shows like Dior, Prada, and Tory Burch), this entails a classic white tee, a pair of tailored trousers, and timeless sandals or sporty sneakers. “This look is perfectly casual yet dressed up when you pair it with classic gold hoops and bangles — my favorites are from the David Yurman Sculpted Cable collection,” the 35-year-old, who recently starred in her first campaign for the luxury jewelry brand after being named its newest global ambassador, tells TZR via email.

She continues, “The key to my confidence is often comfort, especially on long days when I’m not sure what time I’ll get a break or go home. This outfit allows me to function comfortably through any task and still feel put together and stylish.”

Giving birth to her son Kenken in 2021, Sun also values combinations that can be thrown together in minutes. “Being a mom is a full-time job, plus I have a shoot schedule and other meetings and personal obligations to worry about, so picking a look needs to be quick and easy,” she explains. Versatile pieces that can effortlessly transition from day to night are also non-negotiable for Sun — like, say, her trusty white top or slouchy, wide-leg jeans.

On that note, explore (and shop) Sun’s closet essentials — they’re sure to exude that cool girl energy.