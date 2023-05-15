Question: Have you planned your Memorial Day outfits yet? Believe it or not, the holiday is rapidly approaching — T-minus two weeks, to be exact — and with it comes a slew of OOO festivities. And whether you’re aiming to spend the long weekend relaxing on the beach or out and about in your neighborhood, there will surely be ample opportunities to document a cute warm weather look. The ultimate place to find one? Try Zara. The Spanish retailer is a treasure trove for affordable pieces on the pulse of fashion, all guaranteed to make you the best dressed at every get-together.

For instance, late May is an apt time to break out a flowy white midi — and the chain’s Strappy Guipure Lace Dress ($80) would be ideal. Or should you be seeking featherlight trousers, these playful Striped Pants ($46) won’t let you down. Of course, you’ll need to style your looks with of-the-moment accessories as well. Here’s an idea: Tap into 2023’s mermaidcore aesthetic via an ocean-inspired piece, such as its Starfish Earrings ($23).

All this said, Zara has a daunting number of products to sift through (albeit very good ones) and maybe you don’t have the time to dig. Not to worry: team TZR has done the sifting ofor you. Shop 10 perfect pieces worth having on hand for the start of summer ahead.