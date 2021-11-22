Mejuri’s jewelry offerings can feel like a minimalist reprieve from summer’s campcore necklaces and colorful jewelry fad. The direct-to-consumer brand employs a timeless approach in its designs that makes its understated pieces — like a pair of golden huggie hoops or hair-thin chain necklaces — immune to fleeting trends. Moreover, Mejuri’s classic staples are high quality, only without the markup you’d traditionally find within the fine jewelry space. And now, thanks to Mejuri’s 2021 Black Friday sale, you can snag the brand’s luxe pieces at further reduced price points.

This year, starting on Nov. 24 and lasting until Nov. 29, Mejuri will automatically include a 20% discount on purchases over $150. However, there’s an opportunity to tap into the sale even earlier. If you sign up for Mejuri’s newsletter, you’ll receive early access to the deal on Nov. 22. In other words, you beat the crowd and stock up on minimalist jewelry staples two days ahead of when Mejuri’s public sale begins.

Most of the brand’s bestsellers already have a price tag of over $150, so it should be relatively easy to access the savings by adding just a single bauble to your virtual checkout cart. Although, with Mejuri’s stunning and plentiful selection of jewelry box additions, you likely won’t be able to resist snagging a handful of new items.

Ahead, find 10 standout items from the fashion girl and celeb-fave label that are on TZR’s radar right now. Furthermore, the below pieces all make for cute holiday gifts — whether as a thoughtful present for your bestie or a piece to bestow to yourself because, after the last year and a half, you deserve it.

