This Delicate Bracelet Is The Most Thoughtful Gift To Give Your BFF

Has holiday shopping for your bestie made you long for simpler childhood days of splitting up heart-shaped “best friends” necklaces? Same. To give a gift as an adult is much more difficult considering everyone has very specific style preferences. However, it can be quite easy to buy meaningful jewelry gifts for friends — you’ll just need to keep two thoughts in mind while shopping. First, when in doubt strive for sentimentality or a personal touch — like a piece that references a fond memory the two of you share or an item in your friend’s favorite color. Second, keep in mind your BFF’s favorite metal tone because it’s a crucial component of jewelry gift-giving.

For instance, if you notice they never take off their gold rings or seem to live in a particular silver cuban chain, seek out aureate pieces that harmonize well with warm tones. Alternatively, for fans of silver, try to snag cool-toned jewelry that naturally fits in with the pieces your BFF wears regularly. It’s simple, really: Buy them jewelry that will complement their current collection & your friend will love her new bauble.

If you’re unable to deduce what kind of jewelry your friend loves — no worries — just gift a minimalist piece that they can wear every day without fail. And for those who are friends with maximalist lovers — gift a statement piece like I’MMANY’s genuine hydrangea earrings. Ahead, 33 jewelry gift ideas that are as thoughtful as they are pretty.

