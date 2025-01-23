Without a doubt, stellar sequels dominated the box office in 2024. Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, Alien: Romulus, and Gladiator II were each met with high praise from their devoted fanbases. So, to no surprise, this sequel streak left moviegoers begging for more cult classic continuations — most notably, a follow-up to When Harry Met Sally. And on Jan. 22, the movie’s admirers got their wish. Thirty-five years after the rom-com’s 1989 debut, Meg Ryan and Billy Crystal teased a long-awaited reunion on Instagram. In a When Harry Met Sally-inspired post, both actors channeled their on-screen titular characters in a slew of ‘90s-coded staples.

“It’s finally happening, we’re reuniting for something iconic. Can’t wait to show you all soon,” the two wrote, in a joint IG post. In the photo, Ryan and Crystal shared a retro love seat, just like they did in the movie’s final scene. Ryan, for one, chose a ‘90s-esque ensemble, starting with a white button-down, which appears to be from Toteme. If you look closely enough, you’ll see the top features a subtle gray pinstripe. From there, she layered a navy blue blazer overtop. The jacket was adorned with top-flap patch pockets on the chest. Ryan upped the ‘90s energy with mid-wash jeans in a straight-leg silhouette. Her footwear peeked out from underneath a cute coffee table, revealing chunky lace-up shoes from Miu Miu.

Crystal also took style cues from his When Harry Met Sally role. The 76-year-old wore an ivory crewneck sweater, which bared a shocking resemblance to the now-viral one from the movie. (According to a 2024 interview with People, he accidentally donated the original to UCLA’s theater department shortly after filming wrapped.)

Once the actors shared the homage, fans immediately started speculating about what the “something iconic” is. Some commenters believe they’ll reunite for a Super Bowl commercial, which will air during the game on Feb. 9. Others are holding out hope for a full-blown sequel. “Does this mean we will find out what happened to Harry and Sally?” one fan said, while another wrote, “STOP! Please don’t get my hopes up. I NEED a sequel.”

(+) Bonnie Schiffman Photography/Archive Photos/Getty Images (+) Hulton Archive/Moviepix/Getty Images INFO 1/2

If you haven’t already, make sure to follow Ryan and Crystal on IG for updates. In the meantime, copy Ryan’s chic co-ord via the curated edit below.