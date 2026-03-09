Though Punxsutawney Phil predicted six more weeks of winter in early February (boo!), sunny, balmy days are indeed on the horizon. With them comes the opportunity to swap heavy layers for breezy, lightweight silhouettes. Luckily, March’s fashion news is filled with warm-weather-ready collections and dreamy new campaigns.

Have a vacation on the docket this month? If yes, turn your attention to model Elsa Hosk and Montce’s collaboration. Featuring 66 looks, the collection has everything you’ll need for your getaway, from bikinis to cover-ups. And for your footwear? Staud and Birkenstock launched their fourth partnership, this time updating the Arizona Big Buckle and Madrid Big Buckle sandals with a summery raffia material.

Even if shopping isn’t in the cards, the new-season campaigns are probably enough to keep you feeling sartorially inspired. Burberry, for instance, dropped an ad spotlighting its famous trench coat (a must for rainy weather), showcasing various ways to style the jacket come spring.

Regardless of what you’re up to this March, there’s plenty happening in the fashion industry to get you set for warmer weather. Below, scroll ahead to catch up on the most pressing news — and, as always, check back over the next few weeks, as this post will be updated.

Lululemon Releases Its Spring 2026 Run Campaign & Collection

Courtesy Of Lululemon

Time to lace up and hit the pavement. On March 3, Lululemon launched its spring 2026 run collection and accompanying campaign. Much to the delight of Lululemon enthusiasts, the line zhuzhed up its bestselling styles — Fast and Free, Swiftly, and Metal Vent Tech — with preppy-inspired details such as sporty stripes, nostalgic tones, and technical prints.

Veja & Baserange Design A Sneaker

Courtesy Of Veja

Eco-friendly sneaker brand Veja and French-Danish clothing label Baserange came together to design a sneaker, priced at $220. Featuring a foam tongue, the silhouette comes in four slightly iridescent colorways — gray, yellow, burgundy, and black. Staying true to Veja’s DNA, the upper was made from Nolyn, the brand’s sustainable take on nylon. Additional materials appear throughout the sneakers: some pairs feature suede overlays, while others are crafted with Mesclat, which means “blend” in Occitan.

THE GREAT. & Stetson Launches A Collection

On March 5, THE GREAT. and Stetson launched a collection nodding to Western heritage. Details in the ready-to-wear assortment include sun-faded neutrals, lived-in leathers, and heirloom-inspired accents. Meanwhile, for accessories, THE GREAT. co-founders Emily Current and Meritt Elliott reimagined Stetson’s hallmark hat and boot silhouettes. To celebrate the collaboration, the brands threw a Western-inspired dinner in Los Angeles, attended by celebrities like Kerry Washington, Rachel Bilson, and Rumer Willis.

Staud & Birkenstock Design Another Collection

Courtesy Of STAUD

Riding high on the success of their past partnerships, Staud and Birkenstock are back with another collection. Their latest limited-edition sandals offer an updated take on Birkenstock’s best-selling silhouettes — the Arizona Big Buckle and Madrid Big Buckle — refreshed with raffia and finished in a rich new carafe hue. The shoes will be available at Birkenstock, Staud, and Bloomingdale’s stores, as well as online in the United States.

Burberry Releases Its ‘Portraits of an Icon’ Campaign

Courtesy Of Burberry

Marking its 170th anniversary, Burberry released its ‘The Trench, Portraits of an Icon’ campaign to honor the brand milestone — and its famous trench coat. “To celebrate the Burberry trench, an icon of British style and fashion, we invited friends from across the creative world to bring it to life,” the fashion house’s creative director, Daniel Lee, said in a press release. Lensed by Tim Walker, the black-and-white portraits feature an expansive cast of talent from film, music, sport, and fashion, including notable names such as Kate Moss, Daisy Edgar-Jones, Teyana Taylor, and Kid Cudi.

Montce & Elsa Hosk Drop A Capsule Collection

Swimsuit season is nigh, and supermodel Elsa Hosk and Montce are here to get you ready. Together, they dropped a 66-piece capsule collection featuring vintage-inspired swim, coverups, and accessories. Priced from $68 to $220, the line fuses romance with modern seaside dressing, featuring key details like cherry sherbet prints, crochet lace, and pastel shades.

LoveShackFancy & Crocs Release Shoes

Crocs, but make them fashion. On March 5, the footwear brand released a collection with LoveShackFancy, a brand known for its feminine aesthetic. The result: Crocs adorned with LoveShackFancy’s signature romantic prints and girly Jibbitz™ charms. The labels tapped model Delilah Belle to front the campaign. “Being the face of this partnership feels like a dream,” the model tells TZR. “I’ve been such a fan of both brands, so seeing them come together just feels right. I live in shoes I can easily slip on before a workout class, coffee runs or a beach day, and having that signature LoveShackFancy touch on Crocs’ iconic silhouette makes them so much more special to wear.”

Thom Browne & Asics Create Sneakers

Courtesy Of Thom Browne

Thom Browne and Asics teamed up to revamp the latter’s iconic GEL-KAYANO™ 14 sneaker, elevating it with luxury materials and finishes. The updated design reflects Browne’s signature aesthetic with a red, white, and blue color palette and nods to his heritage tailoring through piping accents. Elsewhere, details pay homage to Browne’s past as a varsity swimmer and long-distance runner, including two sets of laces: one metal-tipped with red, white, and blue detailing, and another in a two-tone design.