When it comes to online shopping, there’s an overabundance of options to sift there. In its Fitting Room series, The Zoe Report editors do the legwork for you by highlighting a brand or collection worth knowing, trying key pieces on a variety of body sizes and shapes.

No one does accessories quite like Mansur Gavriel. Founded by Rachel Mansur and Floriana Gavriel in 2012, the New York-based label championed quiet luxury long before it became an industry buzzword, launching sleek, no-fuss leather handbags and shoes. Over the years, its birthed a handful of beloved it items, from its signature bucket bags to glove-style ballet flats. As for its latest rollout? The Zoe Report’s editors would argue that the brand’s spring 2026 accessories are better than ever.

Some of our team test-drove Mansur Gavriel’s cult-favorite handbags — many of which have since secured a permanent place in their rotations. Skipping the brand’s signature pared-back styles, editors leaned into more playful options, from pony hair to striped carryalls. Others turned their attention to the shoes: This fashion writer can’t stop raving about the thong sandals, while editorial director Angela Melero has been turning to the brand’s kitten heels non-stop. Regardless of your fashion sensibility, the label’s newest accents are worth every penny — if you ask us.

Scroll onward to see how six of our team members styled Mansur Gavriel’s spring 2026 accessories.

Angela Melero, Editorial Director

Courtesy Of Angela Melero

“No joke, I think I've worn these shoes every other day since receiving them. I thought the orange-y red, chili pepper shade might make them tricky to style, but I was mistaken. I've paired them with an all-white trouser and button-down monochrome ensemble, allowing the footwear to serve as the welcome pop of color. I've also jumped on the “wrong-shoe theory” bandwagon, wearing them with baggy camo-print denim shorts to give an otherwise casual, androgynous look a more feminine touch. Also, the kitten heel and back strap make them super comfy, so I can wear them all day while bouncing from one appointment to the next without a pinch or blister. Win-win, right?”

Ariel Bielsky, Fashion News Writer

Courtesy Of Ariel Bielsky

“Animal print accessories have been my go-to during cold-weather months, but this season I'm bringing the printed staple into spring. Mansur Gavriel’s Filo bag in black and white is the perfect bridge — the tactile, lived-in pony hair texture feels intentional, while the slim, structured silhouette transfers effortlessly into warmer days. I styled it against a fitted black hourglass blazer and sleek stirrup leggings, letting the bag have its moment. I lightened up the whole look with a pair of crisp white pointed-toe pumps, which felt like a refreshing contrast.”

Eden Stuart, Beauty News Writer

Courtesy Of Eden Stuart

“I was looking for a pair of classic black pumps, and the Anna Kitten did not disappoint. The leather feels — and looks — high-quality (unsurprisingly, I did have to wear them a couple of times before they felt truly comfortable), and the pointy-toe silhouette is so sophisticated. Once I had broken them in, the slingback felt super comfortable and didn’t dig in at all; same for the vamp. Interestingly, in wearing these, I've discovered that I find a kitten heel slightly trickier to walk in than a block heel; my foot slid off the back of the shoe a few times when walking. But I’m pretty sure that’s on me, and I’d wager experienced kitten wearers will be totally fine. I really liked how these looked with a satin skirt and tee, and I loved how they looked with wide-leg jeans. I can't wait to try them with lacy satin shorts and black stockings.”

Erin Lukas, Deputy Beauty Editor

Courtesy Of Erin Lukas

“The Gaia Shoulder Bag is my new 24/7 accessory — it’s sleek and dressy enough to wear on nights out, but it’s roomy enough to hold all of my daytime essentials. I first took the bag for a spin on a workday and I was surprised I could comfortably fit my medium-sized wallet, sunglasses, phone, lipstick, and keys inside. Beyond the versatile shape and size, the colorful leather patchwork design feels so unique and will complement a range of outfits, whether you lean maximalist or minimalist. Case in point: The bag added visual interest to my springtime throw-it-on-and-go outfit of an oversized trench, a white blouse, straight leg jeans, and ballet flats.”

Kelsey Stewart, Fashion Writer

Courtesy Of Kelsey Stewart

“Though they tend to get their fair share of hate, I’ve always been fully on board with thong sandals — a hallmark of ’90s minimalism. That said, finding a pair that doesn’t leave my feet covered in blisters has felt nearly impossible … until I tried these Mansur Gavriel babies. No, I wouldn’t walk a mile in them, but they’re comfortable enough to stand in for a few hours. What’s more, styling this silhouette is an absolute breeze as it pairs with virtually anything in your closet. My take? A striped top, denim Bermuda shorts, and a few anklets for an extra dose of oomph.”

Eman Naseer, Social Media Assistant

Courtesy Of Eman Naseer

“Sometimes you need a bag that would put Mary Poppins to shame, and the Juno Tote is exactly that. This larger-than-life carryall has the magical ability to make me disappear when I turn to the side; suddenly, I’m all head, bag, and legs, which is very chic if you ask me. The beauty of this bag is that it can hold just about anything you could possibly need, and it becomes the outfit in the process. The printed pony hair elevates even the simplest look to maximalist perfection, and with it slung over my shoulders, I genuinely feel like the coolest girl in transit. The Juno Tote has quickly become my work, travel, and everyday bag, easily fitting my laptop, iPad, journal, makeup pouch, and more. The interior doesn’t have pockets or compartments, so with such a large open space, things can get a little lost. My solution has been to create my own organization system using small pouches. In my opinion, every girl needs an ‘everything but the kitchen sink’ bag, and the Juno Tote is one of the most stylish versions I’ve come across.”