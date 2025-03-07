In 2004, H&M teamed up with Karl Lagerfeld for the first of many designer collaborations. Since then, the wallet-friendly retailer has partnered with Versace, Maison Margiela, Balmain, Stella McCartney, Roberto Cavalli, and Jimmy Choo (to name a few ateliers). With the goal of widening its sartorial reach, each brand combined its house codes, signature silhouettes, and trademark patterns with H&M’s affordability. And on March 7, Magda Butrym joined the ranks. Just days after the Polish designer showed her Fall/Winter 2025 collection, H&M confirmed the collaboration titled, “Femininity In Bloom” and its upcoming release date, which is just weeks away.

Bright and early on the fourth day of Paris Fashion Week, all eyes went to H&M’s Instagram, as the brand confirmed the exciting news. In honor of Magda Butrym’s 10-year anniversary, the collection of womenswear, accessories, and jewelry will launch online and in select H&M stores on April 24. The guiding motif of the release is a rose, which the Polish creative described in a press release as “the perfect symbol of womanhood: both soft and confident, delicate and independent, striking and ever-growing.” “I really see this collection as a chance to invite people into our world — and to celebrate femininity, and the flower,” Butrym shared in an official statement. “Each piece brings its own sense of Slavic romance, while paying homage to the history of our brand.”

Throughout the entire 45-piece collab, you’ll notice romantic themes, including florals, ruffles, rich colors, and feminine tailoring. According to the statement, this amorous aesthetic was driven by Magda Butrym’s most beloved silhouettes from the last decade. A few designs even drew inspiration from the atelier’s archive, like the dresses decorated with petals, wide-shouldered suits, and structured oversized coats. “Each piece embodies the essence of Magda's signature blend of femininity, boldness, and intricate craftsmanship,” the label shared in the release.

If the rosette trend caught your eye during the Spring/Summer 2023 runway circuit, this collab is right up your alley. You’ll spot the three-dimensional accent in various sizes on halter-neck tops, a denim corset, mini and maxi dresses, sequin sets, and bold bodysuits. The pièce de résistance of the drop is the little red dress, which is adorned with numerous blooming rosettes from top to bottom.

In true Magda Butrym form, the collection also features various of-the-moment accessories. For starters, get your hands on the rhinestone rosette-shaped stud earrings — just in time for spring. The floral thread continues onto necklaces, statement rings, and even transparent peep-toe mules. Plus, if you haven’t tried the headscarf trend yet, now’s your chance. The launch’s rose-print scarves aim to “reinterpret Polish femininity with an elegant, contemporary edge.”

The best part? You can shop the Magda Butrym x H&M collab in just a few weeks. While you wait, plan which pieces you want to secure, because if it’s anything like H&M’s previous luxury lines, it’ll sell fast.