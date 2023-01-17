Lunar New Year, which is often popularly referred to as Chinese New Year in the United States, begins on January 22 and ends on February 1 this year. It’s the Year of the Rabbit, the fourth animal out of 12 in the Chinese zodiac. Those born under this sign are said to have a noble and elegant manner and are seen as pure and lucky. Asian communities usually observe the holiday with family gatherings, traditional lion and dragon dances, and gifts — typically red envelopes filled with money. But some may even go the extra mile to buy and give physical presents as another way to bring the festive season to life.

Unsure of how to prepare for an upcoming Lunar New Year event? Start with the offerings from designers and brands below. Coach is carrying an enviable selection of rabbit motif bags while Fendi tapped into the power of red clothing. (The hue, which represents prosperity and good fortune, is an auspicious color to wear.) And if you’re not fully on board with rocking a bright, bold outfit, there are little ways to honor the annual celebration via jewelry. Anita Ko, Mimi So, Missoma, and more have designed adorable rabbit-themed necklaces that will become your closet mainstays.

Without further ado, scroll ahead and scoop up an item below either for yourself or those close to you.